“Doesn’t even know his strongest team”, “This looks bad” - Fans unhappy with 26-year-old Liverpool star being named in line-up vs Chelsea

Liverpool fans have been left disappointed after 26-year-old forward Cody Gakpo was named in the starting line-up for their league meeting with Chelsea. The Reds are at Stamford Bridge for the encounter with top spot in the Premier League on the line heading into the international break. Arne Slot's side dropped points in the league for the first time this season when a late goal from Eddie Nketiah helped Crystal Palace defeat them last weekend. The former Feyenoord boss has made two changes to the XI that was defeated by the Eagles, with Gakpo coming in for Florian Wirtz.The decision of the Dutch tactician to name Gakpo in the XI was met by unhappiness from some Liverpool fans, as they believe he is not the best option for the position. A number of them took to X to air their grievances, stating reasons why they believe the decision to be a bad one. A fan questioned the inclusion of the Dutch forward and Ibrahima Konate in the XI.Eire🇮🇪🇮🇪🔴🔴 @MerseyMCooleysLINK@LFC This looks bad, Gakpo &amp;amp;amp; Konate should be nowhere near this team, Wirtz unlucky to not start over Mac Allister too, no Rio either very disappointing, least there's Chiesa Just win reds 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴Another fan showed their disappointment with a downcast emoji..JAR @Fajar_IhzaLINK@LFC Gakpo 😌A fan pointed out that Federico Chiesa is a better fit for the team than Gakpo.Shifty 𓅓⁶ @UTDShiftyLINK@LFC The obsession with Cody gakpo needs to be studied. Chiesa clearsAnother fan explained that Gakpo does not allow the full-back on his side to thrive and that Rio Ngumoha would have been better. Flo Rhyda 🎖️ @IntoTheKoplandLINK@LFC i’ll rather play Rio over Gakpo he doesn’t help his Lb flourishA fan called out Slot for lacking the courage to drop Gakpo for Chiesa.cavesorg @cavesorg_LINK@LFC Until he's got the balls to start Chiesa and drop Gakpo, we're cookedAnother fan pointed out that Slot is unaware of his strongest XI at this point.omotee @Omot_eeLINK@LFC Manager doesn’t even know his strongest team yet. Gakpo and kerkez againLiverpool have been forced into a change in their XI after Alisson picked up a serious hamstring injury in their midweek defeat at Galatasaray. Slot has opted to drop Wirtz from the XI in favour of Gakpo, who has scored once and provided two assists in nine appearances this season. Duo named on bench for Liverpool against ChelseaLiverpool coach Arne Slot has named the duo of Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa on the bench for their league meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Reds are looking to regain too spot in the league after Arsenal's win over West Ham sent them to the summit of the standings. Ekitike was suspended for the defeat at Crystal Palace last week but picked up an injury in their UEFA Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. The Frenchman was forced off in the second half but is fit enough to make the bench against the Blues. Chiesa was absent for Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek due to a minor injury issue. The Italy international has been named on the bench in London, where he was on target in the defeat against Crystal Palace last week.