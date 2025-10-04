“Will be the end of Amorim”, “Why is he so in love” - Manchester United furious with 26-year-old being in starting line-up to face Sunderland

Manchester United fans on social media are not happy with manager Ruben Amorim's decision to start Diogo Dalot in the Premier League clash against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4. They believe that the Portuguese defender will cost them the match as he starts as the left wing-back.Amorim has made a big change to his starting XI, handing Senne Lammens a Premier League debut after his move from Royal Antwerp in the summer window.Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw are the starting center-backs with Amad Diallo and Dalot on as the wing-backs.Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are the starting midfielders again, keeping Kobbie Mainoo on the bench. Mason Mount starts ahead of Matheus Cunha, while Bryan Mbuemo and Benjamin Sesko continue in attack.The fans are overall satisfied with the starting XI, but believe that the big issue remains Dalot on the pitch. Many posted:Ghana Red Devils MUSC @GHRedDevilsLINKDalot again. SighKara @UTDKaraLINKWhy is he so in love with Dalot 😡Utd Chief @utdchief1LINKI just don’t understand this DALOT startingJason @ziecityLINKWhat’s Dalot doing there??United Till 90 @unitedtill90LINKDalot again man 😭Noni ⌘ @OxnoniLINKWhy is Dalot starting??Jaja @0xJaja_LINKAnytime i see dalot in the team i just lose confidenceDice @UTDDiceLINKDalot will be the end of AmorimManchester United are 14th in the table with two wins in six games, while Sunderland are sixth with three wins and just one loss so far.Ruben Amorim comments on criticism from former Manchester United playersManchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes the criticism from former players is normal as the club has not been doing well in the last year. He admtting that they cannot look away from the results, but believes his tactics will work and said (via MEN):&quot;It’s normal, we cannot run away from the results. And then you have the baggage from last season. Last season doesn't matter to me, in relation to the system we have already spoke about that. We had six games this season and we have lost three. And if we lost against Arsenal because of the system? It’s your job to make the opinions.&quot;&quot;When you saw the game against City, was the first think that you thought when the game started was the system? I don't think you thought about the system in that moment. And Brentford. The way we concede goals, create chances, that is nothing to do with the system, that is my opinion.&quot;&quot;I'm not saying this team will do better in a different system, that's not my point. My point is if I look at the games we didn't win, the most important thing when I watched the game is not we lost because of the system. That is my opinion, then people have different opinions and that's ok.&quot;Ruben Amorim has won just 19 of his 49 matches at Manchester United. He was appointed in November 2024, and finished 15th in the Premier League last season.