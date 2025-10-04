  • home icon
  • “He’s not good enough”, “Supposed to be third choice” - Arsenal fans surprised after 30-year-old is named in starting line-up vs West Ham

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:36 GMT
Arsenal are set to face West Ham in the Premier League
Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure with the inclusion of forward Leandro Trossard in their starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League. The Gunners will be aiming for top spot in the league when they take on the Hammers in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has rotated his forward line on multiple occasions this season in response to player availability and form. The Spaniard had Trossard feature from the start in each of the Gunners' last two league games against Manchester City and Newcastle United, and has named him in the XI once again.

The 30-year-old Belgium international will play alongside Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres in the front three for Arsenal, and the decision of the manager has not sat well with some of the fans. A number of them took to X to air their opinions on the decision to field Trossard from the start.

A fan questioned what he has done to deserve retaining his place in the XI.

Another fan expressed their surprise at the decision to start him.

A fan pointed out that the Belgian is more effective when introduced off the bench.

Another fan asked for an investigation into the reason for Trossard getting many starts.

A fan stated that Trossard is not good enough as a Premier League starter.

Another fan pointed out that the Belgian has done nothing of note to deserve a start.

A fan questioned the decision to have Trossard in the XI, claiming that he has been below-par since January.

Another fan pointed out that the Belgian ought to be third in the pecking order on the left wing.

Leandro Trossard will get a chance to once again prove his quality to Arteta while Gabriel Martinelli continues to push for a start in the side. The Brazilian has scored in three of the last five games after coming on as a substitute for the Gunners this season. Trossard has registered two goals and two assists in seven appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal welcome captain back to Premier League XI

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named captain Martin Odegaard in the starting XI for a Premier League game for the first time since September 13th. The Norway international is set for a full return to league action after his he suffered a shoulder injury against Nottingham Forest last month.

Odegaard returned to the starting XI for the Champions League meeting with Olympiacos on Wednesday, September 13th, and provided an assist in the 2-0 win. The 26-year-old was praised for his display, with Owen Hargreaves especially lavishing a lot of accolades on the former Real Madrid man.

Arteta has opted to go with both Odegaard and new signing Eberechi Eze in midfield to break down the West Ham team easily. The Norwegian midfielder will have no problem getting up to speed, as he provided an assist off the bench against Newcastle United last weekend.

Sulayman Salahudeen

