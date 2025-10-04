Arsenal set sights on signing 18-year-old Real Madrid defender: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on young Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas. As claimed by Fabrizio Romano on Here We Go Podcast, Mikel Arteta's side have been tracking the 18-year-old for quite a while now.
Romano has revealed that Arsenal are keen on the teenage centre-back who is yet to make his first senior appearance for Real Madrid. He has also insisted that luring the youngster away from the Santiago Bernabeu would be a tough ask for the Gunners. Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast:
“I have one name, he’s a talent that Arsenal have been monitoring for a few months now, and he’s a player they keep observing. It’s not going to be easy at all because he’s a Real Madrid player, but the name is Victor Valdepenas. He’s considered and important talent, a very young player from the Real Madrid youth sector."
Romano added:
“Centre-back, Spanish, talented, Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time, so he’s one of the players on the radar at Arsenal. We know very well how difficult it is to sign players from Real Madrid because all the players want to stay at Real Madrid and consider that as the best project possible, but for sure Arsenal have been tracking and monitoring this boy.”
Valdepenas is still only just 18 years of age and only rejoined Los Blancos' youth setup from Leganes in 2022. He was previously in Real Madrid's youth ranks between 2018 and 2020 and has earned five caps for Spain under 19 team so far.
The youngster has appeared 33 times for the Spanish giants' youth, C and Castila side combined. He made their senior side's bench on one occasion last season but is yet to make his senior debut.
