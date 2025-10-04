“He’s gonna carry this team” - Fans issue response after 22-year-old Real Madrid star misses out on starting line-up vs Villarreal

Real Madrid fans are questioning Xabi Alonso's decision to bench Jude Bellingham against Villarreal on Saturday, October 4. The Englishman started in the 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, before coming off in the 70th minute for Roodrygo.
Alonso has stuck with Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Federico Valverde at right back this evening. Eder Militao and Deaan Huijsen are the center-back pairing, with Alvaro Carreras as the left-back again.
The midfield sees Dani Ceballos keeping his place, and he has Aurelien Tchouameni as his partner. Arda Guler is the chosen one to operate in the free role instead of Bellingham, who has been benched.
Franco Mastantuono and Vinicius Jr are the wingers, who play on either side of striker Kylian Mbappe. The lineup was very much expected today, but the fans are stunned to see Bellingham on the bench.
Questioning the decision from Alonso, many posted:
However, Alonso hinted in his pre-match press conference that Bellingham is yet to recover completely. He added that the Englishman was relieved to be left out of the England squad for their upcoming matches. He said:
“Relieved, no, it’s just a matter of time before he comes back, he’ll be back for the next one. Jude is better from his injury, eager to contribute. It’s just a matter of time before he reaches his best level.”
Jude Bellingham had surgery for his long-standing shoulder issue earlier this year and was out since July.
Xabi Alonso sends clear message about Federico Valverde
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has sent a clear message about Federico Valverde after the Uruguayan star was the subject of abuse on social media amid rumors that he refused to play as a right back. The Spaniard said that no player has refused to play in any position and said (via Madrid Universal):
“No one has ever told me they don’t want to play a position. Everyone wants to play, but no one has ever told me that. Everyone is very willing, and from there, I’ll be the one who decides. Let that be clear. He’s ready for tomorrow. Good. All right, we should have all the players back tomorrow, including Valverde.”
Talking about Villarreal, he added:
“We’re playing at home again against a team in form, and we’ll have to perform at a high level both collectively and individually. These are important matches.”
Real Madrid are now one point behind Barcelona in the league table, but can go on top for the time being with a win against Villarreal.