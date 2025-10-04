“Has 0 football IQ”, “His brain switched off” - Fans deliver verdict on Liverpool star after 2-1 loss to Chelsea

Liverpool fans are slamming left-back Milos Kerkez after the 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 4. They believe that the new signing has not played well this season and want Andy Robertson back in the starting XI.
Moises Caicedo opened the scoring for an injury-stricken Chelsea. The Ecuadorian scored from outside the box, handing them a 1-0 lead in the first half, and Enzo Maresca's side kept hold of it until the break.
Mohamed Salah had a golden chance to equalize just seconds into the second half, but he put his effort wide. However, the Reds managed to pull level just after the hour mark, with Cody Gakpo slotting in from close range.
The two sides had several chances to get the winner, but Estevao Willian was the player who managed to get the winner deep into injury time. The Liverpool fans were quick to point fingers at Kerkez after the loss and posted:
Arne Slot's side have now lost three successive matches in all competitions. Crystal Palace beat them in the Premier League last weekend, before Galatasaray edged out a 1-0 win over the Reds in the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool manager defends Mohamed Salah after poor performance
Liverpool manager Arne Slot defended Mohamed Salah after his performance against Chelsea. The Egyptian failed to get on the scoresheet despite taking shots regularly in the second half.
Slot spoke after the game and said (via Standard):
“That’s then interesting. Did he create so much today because he didn’t play during the week? Or did he miss the chances because he missed a bit of sharpness that he could have had if he’d played against Galatasaray? We will never know. What I like is that he got many times in a position he would like to be in and I would like him to be in. He has shown in his career and since I’m here that he can score goals.”
“Today he had many opportunities to do what he has done so often, but he is a human being. It is not like every chance he gets is always a goal. He can have games when he has chances in promising positions and doesn’t get a goal or assist. We created more than enough chances to score more than one goal, last week and today. When we did [score], I thought we were going to win it."
“If you play the style we played, so high press, it would be a complete surprise if they never played through your press. It would be unrealistic when you play Chelsea, who want to play out from the back, that they never play through your press. I won’t say we deserved it [to win], but we definitely deserved a draw.”
Liverpool players will now split for the international break. They face Manchester United next in the Premier League, before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.