  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • “You just changed the lives of billions around the world” - Fans in awe of 23-year-old Manchester United star after his display in win over Sunderland

“You just changed the lives of billions around the world” - Fans in awe of 23-year-old Manchester United star after his display in win over Sunderland

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:46 GMT
Manchester United fans in awe of Senne Lammens after his display in win against Sunderland (Image credits: Getty, X/@UtdKobi)
Manchester United fans in awe of Senne Lammens after his display in win against Sunderland (Image credits: Getty, X/@UtdKobi)

Manchester United fans were in awe of Senne Lammens for his performance in the Premier League match against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4. The Belgian shot-stopper put in a good shift between the sticks as the Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Ad

Lammens, who joined Manchester United from Royal Antwerp on transfer day deadline, was handed his debut by head coach Ruben Amorim. Eager to turn a negative spell around, the Red Devils started strongly, and they took a deserved lead in the 8th minute when Mason Mount slotted home Bryan Mbeumo's cross.

They continued dictating proceedings, and their second goal arrived, just barely after the half-hour mark, as Benjamin Sesko volleyed home from close range. Having taken a two-goal advantage into the break, United took their foot off the gas in the secocnd half, and Sunderland looked lively in attack, but all their efforts that went towards United's goal were repelled by Lammens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In addition to keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester United debut, Lammens recorded the highest goals prevented figure (0.94) by a United goalkeeper in a single EPL match since September 2024. He also had the highest match rating (7.8) among all the players from both teams, as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on him, with one writing:

"Lammens, you just changed the lives of billions around the world."
Ad
Ad

Another posted a meme and quipped:

"United fans watching senne lammens play after months of watching onana."
Ad
"Lammens. I have a goalkeeper who can catch crosses," another added.
Ad
"Senne Lammens clean sheet and an all round solid performance on his debut. Gives him a great platform to build upon," another wrote:
Ad
"Senne Lammens coming out to claim a set piece… someone hold me, I’m gonna cry. I’m not used to this," another chimed in.
Ad

"That roar from the United fans when Lammens claimed that ball.. Bro!! We've been starving!," a fan quipped.

Ad

Another pointed out the Belgian's debut game by numbers.

Ad

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Sunderland

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wasn't particularly delighted with his team's performance after their 2-0 win against Sunderland. The Portuguese gaffer described the performance as 'not perfect' but singled out Lammens for praise.

He told BBC:

"That is the kind of game where when we're not playing well we're defending well. We had our moments, we were focussed and competitive. Not the perfect performance. Senne [Lammens] did really well. We were a competitive and adult team today. We need to win these games with a clean sheet. Good for us.
Ad

He added:

"We need to understand that we need everyone to be ready to play. It's a long season, we have a lot of problems, anything can happen. The important thing is that the teammates helped Lammens a lot to have a very good performance."

Following the victory, United are now in 9th position on the Premier League table.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications