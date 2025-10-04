“You just changed the lives of billions around the world” - Fans in awe of 23-year-old Manchester United star after his display in win over Sunderland

Manchester United fans were in awe of Senne Lammens for his performance in the Premier League match against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4. The Belgian shot-stopper put in a good shift between the sticks as the Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Lammens, who joined Manchester United from Royal Antwerp on transfer day deadline, was handed his debut by head coach Ruben Amorim. Eager to turn a negative spell around, the Red Devils started strongly, and they took a deserved lead in the 8th minute when Mason Mount slotted home Bryan Mbeumo's cross.

They continued dictating proceedings, and their second goal arrived, just barely after the half-hour mark, as Benjamin Sesko volleyed home from close range. Having taken a two-goal advantage into the break, United took their foot off the gas in the secocnd half, and Sunderland looked lively in attack, but all their efforts that went towards United's goal were repelled by Lammens.

In addition to keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester United debut, Lammens recorded the highest goals prevented figure (0.94) by a United goalkeeper in a single EPL match since September 2024. He also had the highest match rating (7.8) among all the players from both teams, as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on him, with one writing:

"Lammens, you just changed the lives of billions around the world."

Kobi @UtdKobi Lammens, you just changed the lives of billions around the world

Another posted a meme and quipped:

"United fans watching senne lammens play after months of watching onana."

⚡ @UTDCJ_ united fans watching senne lammens play after months of watching onana

"Lammens. I have a goalkeeper who can catch crosses," another added.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Lammens. I have a goalkeeper who can catch crosses.

"Senne Lammens clean sheet and an all round solid performance on his debut. Gives him a great platform to build upon," another wrote:

Sully @SullyTalkz Senne Lammens clean sheet and an all round solid performance on his debut. Gives him a great platform to build upon 🇧🇪💪🏽

"Senne Lammens coming out to claim a set piece… someone hold me, I’m gonna cry. I’m not used to this," another chimed in.

Kara @UTDKara Senne Lammens coming out to claim a set piece… someone hold me, I’m gonna cry I’m not used to this 😭🥺

"That roar from the United fans when Lammens claimed that ball.. Bro!! We've been starving!," a fan quipped.

Michael @commissionase That roar from the United fans when Lammens claimed that ball.. Bro!! We've been starving! 😂😂

Another pointed out the Belgian's debut game by numbers.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Senne Lammens’ Manchester United debut by numbers: 52 total touches 11 ball recoveries 3 saves 2 high claims 1 sweeper action 0 goals conceded Ideal. 🛑🛑🛑

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Sunderland

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wasn't particularly delighted with his team's performance after their 2-0 win against Sunderland. The Portuguese gaffer described the performance as 'not perfect' but singled out Lammens for praise.

He told BBC:

"That is the kind of game where when we're not playing well we're defending well. We had our moments, we were focussed and competitive. Not the perfect performance. Senne [Lammens] did really well. We were a competitive and adult team today. We need to win these games with a clean sheet. Good for us.

He added:

"We need to understand that we need everyone to be ready to play. It's a long season, we have a lot of problems, anything can happen. The important thing is that the teammates helped Lammens a lot to have a very good performance."

Following the victory, United are now in 9th position on the Premier League table.

