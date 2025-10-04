  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • “Please lose respectfully”, “Come on now” - Chelsea fans worried as Enzo Maresca names defender out of position in line-up vs Liverpool

“Please lose respectfully”, “Come on now” - Chelsea fans worried as Enzo Maresca names defender out of position in line-up vs Liverpool

By Sripad
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:01 GMT
Chelsea fans are not happy with Enzo Maresca
Chelsea fans are not happy with Enzo Maresca's decision

Chelsea fans on social media are unhappy with Enzo Maresca's decision to use Reece James in midfield against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4. They believe that the club captain should be playing in his natural position at right-back and not next to Moises Caicedo.

Ad

Maresca has made three games from his side that beat Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in the middle of the week. Robert Sanchez keeps his place as the goalkeeper, while Malo Gusto plays as the right back, with Josh Acheampong coming in as the defender for suspended Trevoh Chalobah.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella are the defenders on the left side of the backline this evening.

Reece James comes into the team, partnering Moises Caicedo in the midfield, while Enzo Fernandez plays a little up front as the attacking option. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are the starting wingers, while Joao Pedro leads the attack once again.

Chelsea fans are happy with the team, but believe James should have been a right-back and not in the middle of the pitch. Many posted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Reece James has played 40 matches under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and has often been used in the midfield. However, the Liverpool game is the first time the Englishman will be playing in the role this season in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca explained decision to use Reece James in the Chelsea midfield

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about using Reece Hames in the midfield last season, saying that he is keen on using the Chelsea club captain in every game but does not want to force the defender to run up and down the pitch. He said in April (via BBC)

Ad
"In terms of data, you can see that when a full-back plays in the way they used to play, up and down, they (do that) much, much, much more (often) than to go inside, covering a (bigger) distance, for the amount of times they go up and down."
"So for sure that way that we are using James, in some games, can help him. Last year at Leicester we had Ricardo Pereira, that he potentially could be a top player for a top team, but because of his injuries... last year with us he played all the games, we changed a little bit and that works quite well.
Ad
"With James, it's working quite well. But I said already many times, Reece with us is playing right full-back, left full-back, midfielder - different positions. He's not the only one. We have more players that play in different positions. So we are happy and hopefully the way we are using Reece is helping him to be fit."

Chelsea are without Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo this evening, with Romeo Lavia only making the bench as he is yet to fully recover.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications