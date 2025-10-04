“Please lose respectfully”, “Come on now” - Chelsea fans worried as Enzo Maresca names defender out of position in line-up vs Liverpool

Chelsea fans on social media are unhappy with Enzo Maresca's decision to use Reece James in midfield against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4. They believe that the club captain should be playing in his natural position at right-back and not next to Moises Caicedo.Maresca has made three games from his side that beat Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in the middle of the week. Robert Sanchez keeps his place as the goalkeeper, while Malo Gusto plays as the right back, with Josh Acheampong coming in as the defender for suspended Trevoh Chalobah.Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella are the defenders on the left side of the backline this evening.Reece James comes into the team, partnering Moises Caicedo in the midfield, while Enzo Fernandez plays a little up front as the attacking option. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are the starting wingers, while Joao Pedro leads the attack once again.Chelsea fans are happy with the team, but believe James should have been a right-back and not in the middle of the pitch. Many posted:ESchwaa @ESchwaaLINK@ChelseaFC We have to stop playing Reece James as a DM. come on nowStimbar @Stimbar_LINK@ChelseaFC He’s playing James in the middle again😭😭😭 I hope he cooks thoughAsaph .A. Murekwa♣️🇺🇬 @AsaphMurekwaLINK@ChelseaFC James in the midfield when there is Lavia😏Your Chelsea Neighbour @Obinakueze_LINK@ChelseaFC This man actually Benched Lavia because we were all saying he should start just to prove a point and it’s going to cost us.!!!! Gusto should be on the Bench and Captain plays his game at FB.Dɛɛwill 🦹🏿‍♀️ 👁️π² @0xdeewillLINK@ChelseaFC James midfield again 😭𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 @TheMahleekLINK@ChelseaFC Estevao on bench, Gusto starts, James midfield gimmick, Badiashile X Acheampong CB pair Please lose respectfully 🙏🏽Reece James has played 40 matches under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and has often been used in the midfield. However, the Liverpool game is the first time the Englishman will be playing in the role this season in the Premier League.Enzo Maresca explained decision to use Reece James in the Chelsea midfieldChelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about using Reece Hames in the midfield last season, saying that he is keen on using the Chelsea club captain in every game but does not want to force the defender to run up and down the pitch. He said in April (via BBC)&quot;In terms of data, you can see that when a full-back plays in the way they used to play, up and down, they (do that) much, much, much more (often) than to go inside, covering a (bigger) distance, for the amount of times they go up and down.&quot;&quot;So for sure that way that we are using James, in some games, can help him. Last year at Leicester we had Ricardo Pereira, that he potentially could be a top player for a top team, but because of his injuries... last year with us he played all the games, we changed a little bit and that works quite well.&quot;With James, it's working quite well. But I said already many times, Reece with us is playing right full-back, left full-back, midfielder - different positions. He's not the only one. We have more players that play in different positions. So we are happy and hopefully the way we are using Reece is helping him to be fit.&quot;Chelsea are without Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo this evening, with Romeo Lavia only making the bench as he is yet to fully recover.