World Cup 2018: 5 players who narrowly missed out on the Golden Ball Award

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.01K // 17 Jul 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The Les Bleus are the World Champions. They defeated a spirited Croatian side in the final on Sunday to win their second World Cup title. Didier Deschamps became only the third person to win the title as a player and as a manager.

With six goals, Harry Kane lifted the Golden Boot Award. The Golden Ball award for the Best Player of the Tournament went to Croatia’s Luka Modric. He deserved every bit of that award with some great performances throughout the World Cup.

The 32-year-old scored two goals and assisted one more in the tournament. He was one of the most influential players in the World Cup and played a huge role in Croatia’s run to the finals. He has created a total of 18 chances in the tournament and made 11 successful tackles.

There were quite a few players who stood out in the 2018 World Cup but narrowly missed on the opportunity to win the Best Player of the Tournament Award.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who missed out on the Golden Ball Award.

#5 Antoine Griezmann

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

One of the consistent performers in world football for quite some time, Antoine Griezmann has not done any harm to his reputation at the 2018 World Cup. In fact, he was one of their best players in the tournament.

Though he was not at his best in the group stages, he produced his best football in the knockout games. The 27-year-old scored four goals in the World Cup and assisted two more. His work rate was exceptional throughout the tournament and was calm under pressure.

He scored the crucial penalty against Croatia in the final and played the role of a no.10 to perfection. He created opportunities for his teammates and also helped the defenders at the back. He won the Golden Boot award in Euro 2016 but missed out on an individual award at the 2018 World Cup.

Page 1 of 5 Next