5 Players Who Need To Be Replaced By Their Club

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    16 Sep 2018, 22:21 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
There are some players who may seem to be catching up with age but still put in some impressive performances for their club.

While they may still be useful, it is time for these clubs to search for an able replacement to make sure the player doesn't suffer fatigue and the team is left with no proper back-up.

While some of these players are not performing at their best, others are still putting in a shift for their teams at the highest levels. Either way, they need to find replacements and it needs to happen right away. Let's take a look at some of the players who need to be replaced by their respective clubs.

#5 Moussa Dembele

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Dembele's powers appear to be on the decline

When you have a brilliant midfielder solving all your midfield problems, its tempting to rely on him heavily.

But when you are trying to build a new stadium to establish yourself as one of the Premier League's top sides and that midfielder is 31 years old, you are asking for trouble.

Now that is the problem for Tottenham Hotspur with Dembele. A forward player at Fulham, the Belgian has turned into a reliable midfield player for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who can put in strong defensive displays and push Spurs into the final third with his dribbling.

But ever since the 2015/16 season, his minutes have become less and his defensive numbers in tackles and interceptions have gone from 5.7 a game to 3.5 a game to now 2.7 per 90.

Even with defensive partners like Eric Dier and Wanyama, that is a huge drop. Although Harry Winks can play in his position and fill the gap, he doesn't have the fitness.

With Harry Kane aged 25, Christian Eriksen 26 and Pochettino in his 5th season with the Spurs, it is time for Daniel Levy to bring out that cheque book if he wants to take some silverware into the new stadium.

