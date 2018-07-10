5 players who need to leave their club this summer

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.41K // 10 Jul 2018, 15:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Martial has been deprived of valuable playing time at Manchester United

The World Cup has stolen a considerable amount of limelight off the transfer window as many have been left unaware of quite a number of transfers that have gone through in the past month. However, with the greatest show on earth steadily reaching its business end, the transfer window is set to become the centre point of attraction for the football world again.

If the flood of reports continuously linking players to different clubs are to be believed, the spectators could be set to experience another enthralling summer as good as its predecessors.

While some may use the transfer window to secure lucrative contracts and moves to giant clubs, some also view it as the best chance to revive their dwindling careers and start afresh.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players who direly need to switch their clubs in order to save their careers.

#5 Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan)

Leonardo Bonucci left the supporters surprised with his move to the San Siro

Italian centre-back Leonardo Bonucci left the football world flabbergasted with his shock move to AC Milan after being crowned as a Serie A champion for the sixth successive time with Juventus. Having established himself as one of the best centre-backs of the current era, it would have been only fitting to see him join the elite institutions in Europe as a free agent.

A year fast forward, its safe to say Bonucci might have realised the error in his ways. The defender appeared to be far too good for a revitalized AC Milan who tried to redeem themselves after having an impressive summer.

However, the results were far from fulfilling the expectations and Milan have also been banned from participating in the Europa League next season as a punishment for breaching the FFP rules.

Leonardo Bonucci could save himself from all the misery by joining a new club. PSG and Manchester United have been linked with the Italian and there's no doubt he would do good by joining either of the two heavyweights, knowing that they will guarantee him silverware.