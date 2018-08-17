5 players who need to step up for Manchester City in De Bruyne's absence

Pratyush Chauhan

Kevin de Bruyne looks to be out for at least three months

Kevin de Bruyne suffered a serious knee injury in training this week and looks set to be out for a period of several months. Though the extent of the injury is not yet fully known, it looks like Manchester City will have to manage a large part of the season without their star man.

De Bruyne had a similar injury in 2016 and was sidelined for about 12 matches. Needless to say, Man city suffered badly from his absence. They need to have a plan B prepared quickly because the Belgian was their chief creative force last season. He finished the season with a total of 18 assists in the Premier League alone and scored another eight goals.

De Bruyne was crucial to City's attack at all times, opening up opposition defense and making the Citizens' attack tick. He was exceptional and generally looked a class apart from the rest of the league.

It would be surely tough, if not impossible, to fill in for his absence and City will need to manage an alternate system of play until his return.

Listed below, we look at five players in the Man City squad who need to step up in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Ikay Gundogan

Gundogan still has a lot to show at City

The German midfielder played much fewer minutes last season than De Bruyne but was highly impressive whenever he was on the field. Playing a bit deeper than De Bruyne, Gundogan had a knack of arriving late in the box to find crucial goals.

He scored four times in the Premier League and grabbed another two in the Champions League.

His influence in the City attack was nowhere near as dramatic as that of his Belgian counterpart though, and he managed only a couple of assists. His job was primarily to be a link in midfield, move the ball around and press high up when not in possession.

In the absence of de Bruyne, he could perhaps be given a bigger attacking role in the side, charged with breaching defenses from the center of midfield.

How much can he accomplish in that role remains to be seen.

