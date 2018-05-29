5 players who rejected a transfer to Chelsea

Which superstar player rejected a move to the Bridge?

A.S. Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and regularly compete for silverware on multiple fronts every season. This season was marked by inconsistency by Chelsea in the league and while they finished a disappointing 5th, they still ended the season with silverware in the form of the FA Cup.

They have a worldwide fanbase, vast resources through sponsorships, merchandise sales and television broadcasting rights which are used to lure in players and hold onto them despite advances of other clubs. As such, any player would leap at the opportunity to play professionally for the Blues.

Donning the Chelsea shirt represents that one is at the very top level in the footballing world and commands considerable respect. Despite this, due to a multitude of reasons, players sometimes reject a move to Stamford Bridge as well, raising eyebrows in the process. While players rejecting the advances of Chelsea are very few, the ones who do take this gutsy step usually stir quite a storm.

Here, we present a list of 5 prominent players who have rejected a move to Stamford Bridge in the past.

#5 John Stones

Manchester City v Bristol City - Carabao Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

Stones currently plies his trade in the blue half of Manchester, however, before his world record move to Manchester City, he was aggressively pursued by Chelsea. He played for Everton at the time and was one of the brightest prospects and highest rated young defenders in the world at the time.

In 2015, Chelsea were in dire need of a defender. Their investments in Papi Djilobodji and Baba Rahman had not paid off, while Branislav Ivanovic and Filipe Luis were on their way out of the club. This was apart from the fact that John Terry was nearing the twilight years of his legendary Chelsea career.

Chelsea desperately needed depth and skill at the defensive end and saw it in Stones. Stones was also being touted as a purchase for the future, with many tipping him to grow into his role and have a long, storied Chelsea career much like that of Terry. Moreover, Jose Mourinho, one of the world's premier managers was said to be a big fan. Things looked on the up for Stones, all he had to do was sign for Chelsea.

He stayed put, however, much to the relief of Everton fans around the world. While the Everton establishment stood to earn a lot of money from the transfer, they held onto their prized asset dearly and blocked out any possibility of a transfer. A year later, though, Stones moved to City and after the move, remarked that he was happy to play under the tutelage of the "Best manager in the world" in Pep Guardiola.

He also said that he was thankful that he stayed an extra year at Everton, remarking that the regular playing time and experience helped him grow and mature into a better, more ready player by the time he moved to City.

Whether not moving to Chelsea was to Stones' advantage or not is debatable. He has endured an inconsistent time at Manchester City. He has looked shaky in defense and has, at a certain point in time, made mistakes that have cost City. While he is strong, resolute and has handled the situation well, many people wonder what course his development would've taken had he switched sides to the Blues an year earlier. Moreover, the arrival of players such as Aymeric Laporte has further cast his role at City into doubt.

One can only wonder what could've been had Stones only signed for Chelsea instead.