5 players who should be axed from Barcelona squad next season 

A look at the players who should be sold by Barcelona this summer

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 11:43 IST
10.58K

2018 La Liga Football FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad May 20th
The Catalan giants are the Champions of Spain. They have lost only one game in La Liga last season and won the title with ease. They played with a star-studded lineup, but the same cannot be said about their bench strength.

They need upgrades in certain areas of the pitch as some of the players in their squad have failed to match the standards required at the Camp Nou. Their performances have put a lot of pressure on other players in the squad. 

They need a squad overhaul this summer as some of the players don’t deserve to be in the team for the next season. They need to bring in some world-class players to challenge the top European teams. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the players who should be axed from Barcelona squad next season. 

#5 Lucas Digne

En
Digne struggled to adapt to Barcelona way of football

The French fullback had a phenomenal 2015/16 when he starred for AS Roma during his loan spell. He played 40 games for the club and finished the season with 3 goals and 5 assists. The Catalan giants signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 for a fee of around £13.8 million

The left-back has made only 11 starts in La Liga and UEFA Champions League in 2017/18. He has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou and could not impress when given the opportunity. The 24-year-old found it hard to adapt to Barcelona’s system and their ways of playing football. 

He lacked conviction going forward and could not contribute to Barcelona’s attacking play. He has been the second choice left-back for Valverde this season and it will be really hard for him to dislodge Jordi Alba next season. 

