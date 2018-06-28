World Cup 2018: 5 players who should be dropped by Germany

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Hummels was not at his best in the World Cup

The 2018 World Cup continues to produce some nerve wrecking games and big upsets. Argentina managed to survive but Germany could not. The defending Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday. It was the first time Germany has been eliminated in the first round since 1938.

They finished fourth in Group F, behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea. This was not a tournament to remember for the Germans. They lacked pace and hardly troubled their opponents throughout the tournament. Though this German squad was not a lot different from the one that lifted the 2014 World Cup, it lacked conviction.

They played poorly against Mexico and lost the game 0-1 but managed to beat Sweden 2-1 in a hard-fought game. They needed three points against South Korea to confirm their place in the round of 16 but once again produced a substandard performance.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the players who should be dropped by Germany.

#1 Mats Hummels

The Bayern Munich star was really poor against Mexico. He struggled against the pace of Mexican attackers, Chicharito and Layun in particular, and was slow to react to the situations. Though he produced a couple of good tackles, he was outrun at the back.

Mats Hummels played a stellar role for Germany in their 2014 World Cup win. He was one of the most experienced players in the squad and expected to provide the stability at the back. However, it turned out to be a horror tournament for the 29-year-old centre-back.

He did not play the second game because of an injury but returned to the squad for their final group game. Though he held the fort at the back, he was wasteful in front of goal. He had a golden opportunity to seal the game in the 86th minute but failed to connect his header cleanly. Not a kind of tournament you would expect from one of your star players.