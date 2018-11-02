×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 football players who turned down big money transfers

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
670   //    02 Nov 2018, 16:56 IST

Offers from Chelsea and Real Madrid couldn't get his signature
Offers from Chelsea and Real Madrid couldn't get his signature

Sometimes, loyalty is more important than money in football. We have seen the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti who have stayed in their teams for an extremely long period of time because they have been loyal to their clubs for almost their entire career. As professional athletes, it is also important to give the fans what they want, if they want them to stay, they better do so in order to keep their morale.

Many say the sport is all about money, but these 5 football players have proven them wrong, as they have rejected some of the biggest money moves offered by top-class football clubs in Europe, and have decided to stay where they are, winning more glories and registering their names in the hearts of their very own fans.

There will be no surprise that they have kept silverware before money as their ultimate priority. Loyalty matters and they prove it to all of us.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon - Barcelona

Buffon rejected Barcelona in order to join Juventus
Buffon rejected Barcelona in order to join Juventus

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, the former world cup winner definitely needs no introduction. Considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, he has appeared for more than 500 games for the Serie A giants Juventus and has also played for Parma in the late 90s.

Albeit, before his arrival at the Juventus stadium, Buffon was offered a first-team role at Barcelona in 2001, and at that time, La Blaugrana was completely trailing both in the league and in the European competition. To everybody's surprise, Buffon made a move to Juventus as he thought that they were the bigger club at that point in time. It was also reported that the Italian goalkeeper was being offered a hefty pay by the Catalan giants.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Steven Gerrard Xavier Hernandez
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 crazy transfers that almost happened
RELATED STORY
4 football players who have never received a red card
RELATED STORY
5 world class players who rejected Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The Top 10 Football Players in the World
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
5 football superstars making the most headlines this summer
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 things we learnt from Barcelona's 5-1 win...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us