5 players who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester

With Kyle Walker moving to Manchester City, here are some players who went from Tottenham to Manchester.

The big six clubs in England are often not too inclined towards doing deals with each other involving certain players. Of course, there have been times when they have struck deals and have allowed their players to leave for direct rivals, one way or another. And while these cases are rare, they have certainly transpired.

And the trio of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City, in recent times, have only increased their reputation of being proper top six clubs and it’s no coincidence that they fall under the bracket of being one of the most influential clubs in the world. The fact that they finish around each other and are at each other’s throats for somehow coming close to winning the title makes them rivals that vie for a common goal.

Despite being prominent rivals, Tottenham have sold one of their prized assets - Kyle Walker to Manchester City. It hasn’t happened too many times in the past that the Lilywhites have sold one of their best players to one of their rivals in Manchester. And we run the rule over players who went from wearing the white of Spurs to donning the blue or the red of the Manchester clubs.

#5 Chris McGrath

Chris McGrath is one of those former Tottenham players who came through the academy at Enfield and then ended up joining Manchester United someday later in their career.

Having joined Spurs as an apprentice back in 1972, McGrath climbed up the pecking order throughout his three-year spell and spent a loan stint at Millwall in the 1975-76 campaign. That wasn't enough to convince his club into keeping him at White Hart Lane, but Manchester United came calling in 1976. The Red Devils were playing only their second season in the first division of England and shelled out £30,000 to acquire the Northern Irishman's services.

The winger's stint at Old Trafford didn't last too long and he made only 38 appearances over a period of five campaigns.