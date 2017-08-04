5 players who went on strike to force a move

Some players ask politely for a move while others go on strike till it happens. Here are some notorious strikers.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 12:07 IST

Morgan Schneiderlin made 201 appearances for Southampton

Football may be the beautiful game but not everyone involved displays such pleasant characteristics. Sometimes the beautiful game gets ugly when players decide they want to leave a club. Moving on is, of course, a part of life but it’s the way in which they go about the process that leaves all those involved irate. Some players follow the rule book by handing in transfer requests and waiting for the club to respond. Others take the matter into their own hands in a bid to quicken the process.

Forcing a move by going on strike has always been frowned upon by the sporting community. But the players on this list did exactly that, ultimately getting the result they desired.

Here are 5 players who went on strike to force a move.

#5 Morgan Schneiderlin

Over the past few years, no club has been ransacked more than Southampton FC. The Saints have lost star player after star player but against all odds, still retained their mid-table Premier League status.

In the summer of 2014, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Calum Chambers and Rickie Lambert all left the St. Marys for greener pastures.

Morgan Schneiderlin subsequently felt he could do the same, however, after several high-profile departures the board were not willing to sell the Frenchman too.

Schneiderlin reacted badly and refused to play certain pre-season games that summer. From then on relations were strained and the Frenchman was allowed to leave the following summer.