5 players who will be crucial for Manchester United this season

Maguire joined Manchester United for a whooping £80 Million

The English Premier League is finally back, with Liverpool having emerged victorious in the opening fixture of the season against Norwich City on Friday. Having been beaten by Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, the Reds got back to winning ways against the Premier League newcomers.

Manchester United have a tricky opening fixture against London giants Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils will be aiming to start the season on a positive note as they look to improve on their performance last season where they finished 6th, failing to qualify for UEFA Champions League. They will look to continue with their encouraging preseason form where they won all their matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer improved his squad ahead of the new season by securing the services of highly-rated English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, promising Welsh winger Daniel James and Harry Maguire for a world-record fee. Manchester United conceded 54 goals last season and that explains why the gaffer has invested much in the defence.

The Red Devils have an uphill task in trying to get back to the Premier League top four this season. Here is a look at five players who will be crucial for Manchester United in their quest for securing Champions League qualification.

#5 David de Gea

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

The Spanish shot-stopper was an ever-present figure between the sticks for Manchester United last season as he played all the 38 Premier League matches for the Red Devils. David de Gea joined Manchester United as a unknown quantity and has developed into one of the finest shot-stoppers in the world.

His impressive performances between the sticks have earned him 5 PFA Team of the Season appearances during his 8 seasons in the Premier League. He has often saved Manchester United's lethargic performances with his quick reflexes and matches-winning saves.

Despite his poor performances last season, he has shown improved form in preseason, and Manchester United will be heavily relying on him to secure Champions League qualifications.

1 / 5 NEXT