5 players who will be influential in Liverpool title charge this season

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alison Becker

It's been 28 years since the mighty Liverpool won the English Premier League. The Merseyside were close to winning a major trophy for the first time in 13 years when they reached UEFA Champions League finals last season only to fall short against Gareth Bale-inspired Real Madrid in a thrilling encounter in Kyiv.

The Reds will look to bounce back from their last season Champions League finals loss and will also look to mount a serious Premier title challenge this season as they look to better their fourth place finish last season.

The Jurgen Klopp side was on summer spending spree in an effort to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season adding the likes of Alison Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri to their star-studded squad.

The Reds started their 2018-2019 Premier League campaign in an emphatic fashion thumping West Ham United 4-0 at Anfield to lay down a maker to other title contenders and have gone to win their opening five matches of the season as they sit top of the table alongside London-side Chelsea who is also on a 5-game winning streak.

This Liverpool side is well organized in the defence, compact in the midfield and extremely dangerous in attack. Winning the Premier League is a team effort, however, there are players who play crucial roles in the success of other players and success of a team.

Here is a look at five players who adds extra value to the Liverpool team and would spearhead Liverpool title challenge this season.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk has been a defensive rock for Liverpool this season

The Dutchman who joined Liverpool in a record transfer fee £75 Million from Southampton is living up to his hefty price tag if his season-opening performances are to continue throughout the whole season.

Virgil has had an excellent performance for the Reds this season alongside young English defender, Jordi Gomez. Liverpool defensive woes are behind them as they have kept 3 clean sheets in their first 5 Premier League matches conceding only two goals in the process -this being the best defensive record in the English Premier League this season.

The Dutch skipper has shown his leadership quality by organizing Liverpool defence while also dominating Ariel duels for the Jurgen Klopp side. His presence will be much needed by the Reds this season as they will be pushing for the Premier title this season.

