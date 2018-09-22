Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who will be influential in Liverpool title charge this season

Cyrill Mwala Jr.
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    22 Sep 2018, 14:57 IST

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alisson
Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alison Becker

It's been 28 years since the mighty Liverpool won the English Premier League. The Merseyside were close to winning a major trophy for the first time in 13 years when they reached UEFA Champions League finals last season only to fall short against Gareth Bale-inspired Real Madrid in a thrilling encounter in Kyiv.

The Reds will look to bounce back from their last season Champions League finals loss and will also look to mount a serious Premier title challenge this season as they look to better their fourth place finish last season.

The Jurgen Klopp side was on summer spending spree in an effort to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season adding the likes of Alison Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri to their star-studded squad.

The Reds started their 2018-2019 Premier League campaign in an emphatic fashion thumping West Ham United 4-0 at Anfield to lay down a maker to other title contenders and have gone to win their opening five matches of the season as they sit top of the table alongside London-side Chelsea who is also on a 5-game winning streak.

This Liverpool side is well organized in the defence, compact in the midfield and extremely dangerous in attack. Winning the Premier League is a team effort, however, there are players who play crucial roles in the success of other players and success of a team.

Here is a look at five players who adds extra value to the Liverpool team and would spearhead Liverpool title challenge this season.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Van Dijk has been a defensive rock for Liverpool this season

The Dutchman who joined Liverpool in a record transfer fee £75 Million from Southampton is living up to his hefty price tag if his season-opening performances are to continue throughout the whole season.

Virgil has had an excellent performance for the Reds this season alongside young English defender, Jordi Gomez. Liverpool defensive woes are behind them as they have kept 3 clean sheets in their first 5 Premier League matches conceding only two goals in the process -this being the best defensive record in the English Premier League this season.

The Dutch skipper has shown his leadership quality by organizing Liverpool defence while also dominating Ariel duels for the Jurgen Klopp side. His presence will be much needed by the Reds this season as they will be pushing for the Premier title this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football RB Leipzig Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Cyrill Mwala Jr.
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate football fan.
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
6 players who will play key roles in Liverpool's title...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
Will Liverpool finally see a change in fortune this season?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Liverpool players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have impressed for Liverpool this season
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who are having an impressive...
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool might win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us