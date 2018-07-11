5 players who will profit from Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus

Ronaldo scoring against his new club last season

The past few weeks saw Cristiano Ronaldo become the talk of the town owing to his potential move to Juventus, a transfer that was eventually confirmed on 10 July 2018.

As per reports, the Portuguese megastar has become one of the four most expensive footballers of all-time by joining the Turin giants on a deal worth 112 million euros (£99.2m) on a four-year contract.

"The time has come to open a new stage in my life, that's why I asked the club to accept transferring me," he said.

The first fumes of Ronaldo's potential exit from Los Blancos emerged when the 33-year-old dropped a bombshell post Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat, making it a bittersweet affair for Madridistas.

It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side.

And Serie A champions Juventus have swooped to sign the Portuguese captain, reportedly paying Ronaldo €30m a year.

The momentous switch has not only affected Cristiano Ronaldo's career but has also significantly influenced many other players, directly or indirectly.

On that note, here we take a look at 5 players who will benefit from the sensational transfer.

#5 Isco

Isco - maestro

Needless to say, Isco is one of the most gifted players on the planet Earth, he has just not been exploited to the full courtesy of Real Madrid's talent-brimmed roster.

The prize-winner of the Golden Boy award has largely been under-utilized, but Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could put an end to that ordeal.

With the Portuguese heavyweight gone, Isco is expected to be the kernel of Julen Lopetegui's tactical structure at Real Madrid which has also been evidenced by the Spanish manager's affinity for the 26 year old during his time at the helm of Spain.