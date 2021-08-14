5 players who won the Ballon d'Or after impressing at international tournaments

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious accolades a footballer can win. It was only in the late 2000s that players from all over the globe became eligible for the award that was conceptualized more than six decades ago. Over the years, there have been many deserving winners while some selections have raised eyebrows.

There have been cases where a player might have had a fabulous club campaign. But if he failed to back up that performance at a major tournament, the Ballon d'Or would elude him. Conversely, a player could have a modest club campaign. But if he sizzled for his country at a major tournament, he could leapfrog several contenders to land the award.

On that note, here's a look at five players who won the Ballon d'Or award after faring well at an international tournament:

#5 Luka Modric (Croatia) - 2018

Luka Modric with his 2018 Ballon d'Or award

Luka Modric was a surprising and rather contentious winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2018. That's because, arguably, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared better than the Croatian that year.

However, Modric won the coveted honor by taking Croatia all the way to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Before that, he helped Real Madrid win a third consecutive Champions League title.

Modric equalled his 2017-18 goal tally in just two games in the quadrennial competition. The then 33-year-old also provided an assist in the quarterfinal against hosts Russia. He also scored in the shootout wins over the hosts in the last eight and Denmark in the Round of 16.

Although he did not score or provide an assist in the final, which Croatia lost 2-4 to France, Modric orchestrated play for his team from the middle third.

#4 Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) - 2006

Fabio Cannavaro

The Ballon d'Or award is usually won by creative or attacking players. So it came as a surprise when Fabio Cannavaro, a center back by trade, won the coveted honor in 2006. But considering his performances for club and country during the year, Cannavaro was an absolutely deserving winner.

Despite his diminutive stature, the then 33-year-old scored four decisive goals as Juventus won the 2005-06 Scudetto. Of course, they would be later stripped of that title following the infamous Calciopoli scandal.

Nevertheless, Cannavaro produced a defensive masterclass against hosts Germany in the World Cup semifinal that year. A few days later, he held aloft Italy's fourth title in the quadrennial competition before moving to Real Madrid.

One of two Italians in the Ballon d'Or race that year, Cannavaro pipped compatriot Gianluigi Buffon and France's Thierry Henry to land the coveted award.

On this day in 2006, Fabio Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or, the most recent defender to lift the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q94HFBNUzv — Goal (@goal) November 27, 2019

More than a decade later, Cannavaro remains the last defender, and third overall, to win the Ballon d'Or.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee