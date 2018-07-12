5 players whose careers declined after joining Barcelona

Camp Nou has seen it's fair share of wasted talent

A move to the Camp Nou is customarily billed as the pinnacle of a player's footballing career. And it's true, but to an extent.

La Masia is one of the most renowned academies in the football world which can largely be accredited for the success Barcelona can boast of.

Over the years, the institution has churned out some of the best talents in world football, including the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol and of course - Lionel Messi.

These products have helped La Blaugrana create a well thought of image of the club. As such, the lure of a transfer to Barcelona is well-nigh irresistible for any player, owing to the fame and respect offered by the club.

While many footballers who have plied their trade at Camp Nou have a fairy-tale to pride themselves on, this is not the case for one and all.

There are examples of players who failed to make the grade at Barcelona and therefore found their careers in tatters thereafter.

So without further ado, let us take a look at 5 such unfortunate individuals.

#5 Douglas

Douglas

Barcelona decided to purchase Douglas from Sao Paulo in 2014 on a five-year deal as a possible long-term replacement for Dani Alves who was nearing the twilight years of his career.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian failed to come up to scratch and was soon demoted to third-choice right back behind Dani Alves and Martín Montoya. In his debut season at the club, Douglas only made 2 appearances for the club in La Liga, a tally which was further reduced to 1 outing in the following season.

The 2016-17 season saw the Brazilian being shipped off to Sporting Gijon on a season long loan move. Even though he made 21 appearances for Rojiblancos, Douglas failed to keep them in La Liga and the club was relegated that season.

When he came back, he was once again loaned away on a season long deal, this time to the Portuguese champions Benfica. Douglas was also left out in the cold at his new settlement as he only made 2 appearances in the Portuguese league for The Eagles.