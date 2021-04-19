5 players whose careers dipped after joining Chelsea

Since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea have become of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Unlike a number of Europe's big clubs, Chelsea have never been renowned for their young academy players graduating to the first team. The Blues have always been a financial powerhouse who have splashed big on the best players and managers to create super teams challenging for the biggest trophies.

Five players whose careers dipped after arriving at Chelsea:

Chelsea have signed a plethora of quality players over the years. The likes of Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Juan Mata have helped the club win multiple domestic and European honours over the years.

However, as is the case with most teams, not all of Chelsea's signings have struck gold, failing to do so for various reasons. On that note, let's take a look at five players whose careers nosedived after arriving at Chelsea.

#5 Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater's stock rose massively after he played a key role in Leicester City's improbable Premier League triumph in 2015-16.

Chelsea moved quickly to pair Drinkwater with his former Leicester City teammate N'Golo Kante in the base of their midfield, signing the Englishman for £35 million in 2017.

However, Drinkwater struggled to break into the Chelsea starting line-up and has been ravaged by injuries during his four seasons at the club. He joined Premier League clubs Burnley and Aston Villa on loan deals but has been unable to revive his career.

📝 DEAL DONE: Kasımpaşa have signed Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season from Chelsea. (Source: @kasimpasa) pic.twitter.com/fLITd0iI1i — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 18, 2021

Danny Drinkwater is still in contract with Chelsea. He is currently on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa till the end of the season.

#4 Mateja Kezman

Mateja Kezman is one of the forgotten signings of the Roman Abramovich era. The Serb joined Chelsea after four prolific seasons with PSV Eindhoven, for whom he scored 129 goals in 176 appearances.

Kezman joined Chelsea in 2004 on a £5.3 million transfer and was one of Jose Mourinho's first signings for the club. However, the player struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League, scoring just seven times in 41 appearances for Chelsea during his solitary season with the club.

Mateja Kezman moved to Atletico Madrid the next season but was unable to rediscover his scoring touch. He spent the last nine years of his career at six different clubs before retiring in 2012.

