5 players whose careers dipped after joining Real Madrid

Playing for Real Madrid is a dream for most players, as Los Blancos are one of the biggest clubs in the game. They have one of the largest fan bases in world football and often attract the best players in the world.

Real Madrid's pedigree means winning trophies is a must for the club. Players join Real Madrid in the hope that they would win domestic and European titles.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been able to attract the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few, all of whom have helped the club win multiple trophies in various competitions.

Five players whose careers floundered after arriving at Real Madrid

Not all players achieve stardom and recognition after landing at Real Madrid due to various reasons like the pressure of playing for the club or a paucity of opportunities to prove themselves, among others,

On that note, let's take a look at five such players whose careers went downhill after joining Real Madrid.

#5 Michael Owen

Michael Owen joined Real Madrid in 2004 after eight successful seasons at Liverpool. During that period, he scored 158 goals in 297 appearances, won the 2001 Ballon D'or award and led the Reds to triumphs in the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

16 years ago today I signed for @realmadrid What an unbelievable experience. https://t.co/VXpzfcgxkV — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 14, 2020

Despite being one of the most lethal strikers in Europe when he joined Los Blancos, Owen was behind Ronaldo Nazario and Raul in the pecking order. He was often used as an impact substitute and scored only 16 goals in 45 appearances in his only season at Real Madrid.

Owen was eventually sold to Newcastle in 2005, where he regained his goal-scoring touch. But he was unable to reach the heights he achieved at Liverpool, owing to recurring injuries.

#4 Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate (centre)

Jonathan Woodgate was one of England's best defenders before he made a move from Newcastle United to Real Madrid in 2004. His chequered injury record, however, was a source of concern for fans and pundits.

Woodgate failed to make a single appearance for Los Blancos during his first season with the club due to recurring injuries. He made only 14 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in his second season, getting sent off in his debut game before he was sold to Middlesbrough a year later.

📆 #OnThisDay September 22, 2005



Jonathan Woodgate made his Real Madrid debut and...

🤦‍♂️ Scored an own goal

🤦‍♂️ Got sent off



Worst debut ever? pic.twitter.com/TNfcmfpY11 — Goal (@goal) September 22, 2019

Jonathan Woodgate became a key player for Middlesbrough during his two years at the club. He subsequently earned himself a move to Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to his consistent performances, but frequent injuries prevented him from realising his full potential at White Hart Lane.

