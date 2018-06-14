5 players whose Real Madrid careers might be affected by the departure of Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane stunned Real Madrid fans all over the world by stepping down five days after guiding Real Madrid to their 13th Champions League trophy-their third consecutive Champions League triumph when they gunned down English Premier League side Liverpool in a thrilling match in Ukraine capital, Kiev.

The former France skipper had a successful stint as a Real Madrid manager winning nine trophies during his three seasons in charge at Santiago Bernabeu. His success as a Real Madrid manager was not expected and he has left a long-lasting legacy among Real Madrid fans.

The resignation of Zidane will have both positive and negative impact on the Real Madrid fraternity as they are up to the task of looking for a manager to take up the hot seat left by legendary 'Zizuo'.

There are Real Madrid careers face uncertainties and there are some who could find a new lifeline with the departure of the French Manager. Here is an in-depth look at the players who are likely to be affected by the resignation of Zinedine Zidane;

#5) Karim Benzema

Benzema celebrates scoring against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final

Karim Benzema is entering his tenth season at Real Madrid- that's really a great achievement for the French Striker who has been part of the Los Blancos success in the past ten seasons.

However, Benzema was a shadow of himself this season as he really struggled in-front of goal at Real Madrid. The French striker managed only 12 goals in 47 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Judging by his previous goalscoring record for the Los Blancos, he had his worst season for Real Madrid.

Despite Benzema's struggles, he still had the full backing of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane. Now that Zidane has left Real Madrid, Benzema's future hangs in balance as he is also 30 years old meaning he is past his glory days.