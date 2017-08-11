Five players whose transfer fees will increase following Neymar’s €222m move to PSG

In an already inflated market, these five players could see their prices skyrocket.

Neymar's move has set the market ablaze

Going to the market with my mother taught me a thing or two about bargaining. When the shopkeeper says 2000 taka, my mother fires back, saying 500. I truly find it very embarrassing. I mean, come on, the guy just said 2000, so how could she start with a quarter of that?

And then there is my father. Going to shop with him is an entirely different experience. The shopkeeper tells him 2000 taka and he ends up paying 3000 for it, inflating the market prices in the process. My mother and father are poles apart when it comes to shopping.

In footballing terms, my mother is Arsenal and my father is…well Paris-Saint Germain. After signing Neymar for €222 million, the whole transfer market is one big inflated mess from which there is no escape.

The asking prices of some players will skyrocket in this window as well as in the future and here are five such players…

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele might be on his way to Barcelona

The current transfer window has exposed the crevices in the logic of the modern football fan. Neymar was subjected to the worst kind of hate when his move to Paris Saint-Germain was announced. Apparently, his ‘tactics’ didn’t go down well with the fans.

However, as Ousmane Dembele goes AWOL from Dortmund training, Barcelona fans are excited as they sense their club are close to signing the perfect Neymar replacement. Yup. That’s the world we live in.

Anyhow, Dortmund were quick to release an official statement claiming that they couldn’t accept Barcelona’s offer because “it did not correspond to the player’s extraordinary footballing and other abilities nor to the present economic market situation of the European transfer market.”

The last part is what grips me. Basically, it could be roughly translated to “pay €150-200 million or sod off.” Whilst there is no denying that Dembele is the best young talent in the world, paying so much money for a 20-year-old is well over the top.