5 players whose transfer values are greater than market values of top-flight clubs

Not only have teams broken the bank this season, they have helped footballers surpass the value of some popular clubs.

Bernardo Silva was a real livewire for AS Monaco last season

The footballing world waits with abated breath as Neymar’s impending transfer to Paris Saint-Germain draws closer. It is believed that the Parisian giants are ready to break the all-time transfer record currently held by Paul Pogba by paying Barcelona a transfer fee of €222 million. While many have expressed their surprise at the rumoured transfer fee, we are not entirely surprised ourselves.

After all, the CIES Observatory had valued the Brazilian at a whopping €175 million and given his abilities, PSG probably don't mind paying a premium of 27%. Should he complete the transfer, Neymar would exceed the value of some of the legendary clubs in world football such as FC Porto (€205.95 million), Lazio (€202.20 million) and Sevilla (€ 199 million).

While we wait for the story to unfold, it is time we look at the big money transfers of the current window that value a player higher than some great footballing institutions.

#5 Bernardo Silva - FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen might not be the biggest club in the world, having been the subject to numerous Champions League hammerings in the recent past. However, that does not take away the fact that they are actually a force to reckon with in Denmark.

The current Danish champions have won the League 12 times since their inception in 1992 (Two clubs, Kjøbenhavns Boldklub and Boldklubben 1903 were merged to create the current Danish heavyweights in July 1992) and are the third highest Scandinavian club in the UEFA rankings list.

Manchester City have not been afraid to break the bank time and again when they spot the opportunity to bring one of the best in the business to the English shores and they did precisely that with the signing of Bernardo Silva. The former Monaco man had played a critical role in his side’s rise to prominence last season with his creative displays and Pep Guardiola was more than happy to part ways with €47.92 million to acquire his services.

In the process, not only has Bernardo Silva become the subject of a high profile transfer, he has also seen his value exceed the cumulative value of the Scandinavian heavyweights FC Copenhagen.