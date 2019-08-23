5 players whose trophy count might be impossible for Cristiano Ronaldo to equal

Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in history

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide footballing legend having distinguished himself as one of the greatest in history over the course of his career.

As a rule of thumb, great players generally represent the biggest clubs in the world and this concordantly sees them lift a plethora of trophies in their playing career.

With 29 major honors won, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks high up there among the most decorated in football history, but for all of his team accomplishments, the Portuguese icon still trails some players when it comes to trophy hauls and these players are the subject of this piece.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five players whose trophy count might be impossible for Cristiano Ronaldo to catch up to.

Note: All trophy counts correct as of August 22, 2019

#5 Andres Iniesta - 35 trophies won

Andres Iniesta won the FIFA World Cup with Spain

In the history of football, there are only a handful of footballers who earned as much universal respect as Andres Iniesta did, with the retired Spanish international earning widespread acclaim for his comportment both on and off the field, and was the embodiment of a quintessential professional footballer.

Indeed, Iniesta is one of only three Barcelona players in history to have been given a standing ovation at the home of heated rivals Real Madrid which serves as a testament to his greatness.

On the field, the Fuentealbilla native was an absolute delight to watch, as he effortlessly glided past opponents in the middle of the park, and made the art of close dribbling and body movement look aesthetic.

Alongside midfield maestro Xavi, Iniesta was a cornerstone of the Barcelona and Spain sides that conquered all and sundry from the middle of the last decade, and helped forge what can be considered the best midfield combination in the annals of football.

The 35-year-old spent 22 years in the Barcelona system, progressing through the ranks and imbibing the Blaugrana DNA wholeheartedly and departed for Vissel Kobe in 2018 having won 32 trophies in the colours of Barcelona (as the club's most decorated player since surpassed by Messi) and a certification as a bonafide Barcelona legend.

On the international scene, Iniesta was also equally successful, winning three consecutive major titles with Spain, with the winning goal at the 2010 World Cup coming off his boot, while he also put in a man-of-the-match display in the final of EURO 2012 against Italy.

