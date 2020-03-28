5 Players with an outside chance of featuring in PFA 2019-20 Team of the Year | Premier League 2019-20

Some players have had fine seasons and deserve a shout to be in PFA's Team of the Year.

Here we discuss those who aren't favourites but stand an outside chance of featuring in the 2019-20 PFA Team of the Year

These players deserve to be on the season's team of the year

The PFA Team of the Year is a recognition of the best players in the Premier League in each position, who're then assembled into a combined, dream XI.

They are chosen based on the performances throughout the campaign and how much of an impact they've had on their respective team.

Even though the 2019/20 season has come to a halt, we have witnessed enough action to judge who's likely going to make the cut this time. And the same has already been discussed here.

Now, let's look at those underdog players who too have had a great season, and might have an outside chance of featuring in PFA's best XI:

#5 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Jamie Vardy is not the only player having a stellar season with Leicester City

Leicester City are writing another wonderful underdog story this season. They boast a wildly talented and exciting roster with Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez etc all performing exceptionally well this season.

But, there's very little mention about Wilfred Ndidi, who has had an absolute stormer of a campaign himself.

The Nigerian has firmly established himself as a pivotal part of the Leicester starting eleven after being in and out of the side until last season.

His clever interceptions and astute positioning have helped thwart a lot of attacks. Unsurprisingly then, he is also among the top six players in the league for tackles won, aerial duels won, ball recoveries and interceptions.

Ndidi has been an excellent protective cover to the back four and without him in the side, the Foxes tend to concede more and win fewer games.

#4 Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Jimenez has continued from where he left last time

It's safe to say that Raul Jimenez's transformation into a world-class striker is complete now. The Mexican international has been at the heart of Wolverhampton Wanderers' impressive run since the start of last season and has also come up trumps on big occasions too.

His highlight so far has been the stupendous all-round display in the dismantling of title-holders Manchester City, as Wolves completed an unlikely 'league double' over Pep Guardiola's side this season.

Nice to see Raul Jimenez come out and say this. He's got 22 goals in 44 games this season for Wolves. World-class he is. #wwfc https://t.co/XuI8eppp88 — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) March 27, 2020

The ex-Benfica hitman is one of the few players to have started every game for his team in the league so far and that's a massive testament of his importance to Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

He is normally the target-man tasked with the duty of hitting the back of the net, but when the supply lines to him are cut off, he instantly becomes the source of supply himself.

Watching Jimenez carry the ball from his own half into the oppositions half through a combination of pace and strength has become a common sight.

And that's something very few strikers are adept at. Just to get you up to speed, Jimenez has 13 goals and six assists to his name so far this season.

#3 Danny Ings (Southampton)

Ings is writing a comeback story for the ages

Danny Ings has scripted a beautiful tale of revival this season. For a player who spent much of the recent years on the treatment table than on the pitch, 15 goals from 29 appearances feel almost extraordinary. He has revived his career this season and has proven to be the proverbial talisman for the Southampton.

2 - Danny Ings' last two Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box; each of his previous 34 in the competition had been scored from inside the area. Range. #SOUBUR pic.twitter.com/88U3s4KM7g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

Ings has shown that ruthless side to himself which had once convinced Liverpool to sign him, and the 27-year-old also got on the scoresheet against his former club on matchday two.

He isn't a flat-track bully by any chance, and that is evidenced by the fact that he's scored against teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Wolves, and Everton.

In addition to posting numbers, Ings has also proved that he can deliver on big occasions and would have surely been the first-choice to come in for an injured Harry Kane at the Euros for England.

#2 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez doesn't really get the accolades his performances deserve

Manchester City have struggled to achieve consistency this season and that has been one of the main reasons behind their limp defence of the title.

Still, they've had Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero post crazy numbers, although it seems like Riyad Mahrez's efforts have gone slightly under the radar.

He has started more regularly for the Cityzens this season and even surpassed his goal tally from the season gone by in fewer appearances.

Mahrez's direct goal involvement on 17 occasions is wildly underrated, while he was also averaging 3.36 shots per 90 minutes by mid-January - only Aguero and Mohamed Salah had a superior average.

His creativity and innovation have helped City a great deal in unlocking tight defences, as Mahrez has become increasingly important to Pep Guardiola's side.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Aubameyang's impact on Arsenal is criminally underrated

Arsenal's highly disappointing season seems to have eclipsed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's heroics. The striker has been on fire all season, bailing the Gunners out on innumerable occasions.

His return of 17 strikes so far is bettered only by Jamie Vardy in the Premier League, and he might as well clinch another Golden Boot if he continues in the same vein if and when the season resumes.

In the last 6 years, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played against 40 different clubs in league fixtures. In that time, he has only failed to score/assist against 2 of them. Incredible consistency. pic.twitter.com/Hojhte8WU2 — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 24, 2020

The ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman must really regret not being backed enough, because quite unbelievably, only six out the 14 games that he's scored in have resulted in a victory for the Gunners. Not only that, but his goals have also helped secure a staggering 17 points for Arsenal, which constitutes almost 43% of the total points they have accumulated this season.

So while the likes of Vardy, Aguero etc. rack up the numbers, Aubameyang has clearly had a much bigger impact for his side than any of them, or any other player in the league for that matter.