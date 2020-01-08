5 players with most goals in UEFA Champions League history

Where do you think Cristiano Ronaldo ranks on the list?

Every Champions League match is a big game. The best of the best in Europe come together each year to compete for the biggest title there is in club football.

The competition began as a straight knockout tournament in 1955 and was named the European Champion Clubs' Cup. It was renamed the Champions League in 1992. Since its inception, the top prize in European football has been won by 22 different clubs. A dozen of these have won the coveted trophy more than once.

Liverpool are the reigning champions and Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the tournament with 13 titles. Performing at such a big stage is no easy task but there are some outstanding players who have given exceptional performances in the Champions League.

In this article, we list out the 5 players with the most goals in UEFA Champions League history.

NOTE: The data used in this article is as of 8th Jan 2020.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (63 goals)

Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers in today's time

The Bayern Munich striker is fifth on the list of all-time top goalscorers in the UCL. Blessed with immaculate technique and finishing ability, Lewandowski has scored 63 goals in the coveted tournament in just 85 appearances. The 31-year-old also has three hat-tricks to his name in the flagship event.

He is truly a force to reckon with and his ability to finish with both feet makes him a special player. He is also excellent in the air and his vision for the game is commendable.

A good physique and quick feet help Lewandowski ensure that his work-rate is high in every game. The disciplined player has always been praised by pundits around the world.

In just five appearances in UCL 2019-2020, Lewandowski has scored ten goals and is currently the top scorer in the competition. He is enjoying a good run in the Bundesliga as well with 19 goals in 17 matches thus far.

