5 players with the most goal contributions | 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League saw most of the continental heavyweights qualifying for the next stage of the competition, but two former winners - Manchester United and Inter Milan - failed to make the cut.

This season's competition has had its usual share of goals and thrills, with 289 goals scored in 96 group-stage games across eight groups.

Five players with the most goal contributions in this season's Champions League

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two all-time top-scorers in Champions League history, have had relatively underwhelming campaigns considering their staggering standards, a few other players managed to outshine the two maestros.

On that note, let us have a look at the five players with the most goal contributions in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

Honourable Mentions

Ciro Immobile (five goals and one assist) and Angelino (three goals and three assists) have also had six goal-contributions. However, they miss out on the top five, as they either scored less than six goals or tallied less than two assists.

So, without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 6 (six goals)

Marcus Rashford

Since making his Champions League debut in 2017-18, Marcus Rashford enjoyed his most prolific campaign in the competition this season, as he tallied six goals in as many games.

The 23-year-old winger came on as a substitute to score a hat-trick in Manchester United's 5-0 win at home against Leipzig. That made Rashford only the fifth player in the Champions League to come off the bench and bag a three-goal haul.

27 – @MarcusRashford became just the fifth player in @ChampionsLeague history to score a hat-trick as a substitute, with his 27 minutes on the pitch the fewest number played whilst also netting a treble in the competition's history. Leader. #UCL

The Englishman also scored against Paris St. Germain, home and away, and netted in United's home win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

However, despite his exploits, Manchester United crashed out of the competition following defeats at home to Paris St. Germain and away at Leipzig.

#4 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 6 (six goals)

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland has taken to the Champions League like a duck to water.

After a fabulous debut campaign last season, one in which he netted ten goals, the Norwegian striker hit the ground running in the Champions League this season.

Haaland scored in each of the four games he has played in the 2020-21 Champions League, scoring goals against Lazio and St. Petersburg and braces in Borussia Dortmund's home and away wins against Club Brugge.

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable.

A torn muscle fibre meant that Haaland missed Dortmund's last two group-stage games, which meant that three other players caught up with him atop this season's Champions League goal-scoring charts.