5 players who have won the most aerial duels in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been one to watch as things remain tight at the top as well as in the relegation battle. This has led to games being much more open and far more intense.

The Premier League has several aerial ball-winners

Some teams have preferred to play possession-based football with short slick passing. Others have used the 'long ball' approach to thwart their opponents. Understandably, aerial duels have become an important element of the game, be it in open play or set-pieces. Some players have excelled in that aspect more than others.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have won the most aerial duels in the Premier League this season.

#5 Mohammed Salisu (85)

Mohammed Salisu has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League this term. The 22-year-old ace joined Southampton in 2020 from Valladoid and has been incredible for the Saints this season.

Ralph Hassenhuttl and co could secure a top-half finish this term and a lot of it is down to their Ghanian centre-back.

Saints Live @Saints_FCLive No Premier League player has made more interceptions than Mohammed Salisu (49) this season No Premier League player has made more interceptions than Mohammed Salisu (49) this season 💪 https://t.co/33xlijQm5F

The defender has been leading the backline exceedingly well with his incredible tackles and interceptions. One of the main features of Salisu is that he reads the game well and lets very little space for his opponent to get past him.

His presence in the air has been second to none as well. The youngster is often heading out corners or winning balls played over the top of the defense. This has led to him winning 85 aerial duels in 21 league appearances this term.

Salisu is a star for the future and it might not be long before a top Premier League club signs him up for a big-money move.

#4 James Tarkowski (88)

James Tarkowski has yet again been a massive presence at the back for Burnley this season. Sean Dyche may not have managed to get the Clarets out of the relegation zone yet but he does possess a backline that can get him out of it.

• 16 clearances

• 10/14 aerial duels won



The Gunners lose their ammo. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee vs Arsenal (combined):• 16 clearances• 10/14 aerial duels wonThe Gunners lose their ammo. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee vs Arsenal (combined):• 16 clearances• 10/14 aerial duels wonThe Gunners lose their ammo. 😬 https://t.co/M9m7a1gtaC

Burnley may be 20th in the league table but have conceded fewer goals than every team in the bottom half of the table. This is due to their rock-hard defense which is anchored by Tarkowski.

The 29-year-old ace has tons of experience and often puts his body on the line to avoid conceding a goal or stopping a dangerous pass. Since the Clarets use a low block to prevent teams from playing through them, opponents often try to catch them through crosses. But Tarkowski is a master at reading them and heading them out of danger.

He also does not shy away from aerial duels and is strong in the air. All of this has helped him win 88 aerial duels in just 17 league appearances this term.

Burnley still have more than half a season to play and Tarkowski is likely to play a vital role in keeping them up this term.

