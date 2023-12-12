5 players who have won the most Man of the Match awards in the Premier League so far this season (2023-24)

The number of man of the match awards a player accumulates serves as a compelling metric to gauge their impact on the football field. These accolades are not merely symbolic. They signify consistent excellence and pivotal contributions that greatly influence match outcomes.

A player consistently earning the man of the match award demonstrates a combination of skill, tactical adeptness and the ability to perform under pressure. It reflects their instrumental role in pivotal moments, be it scoring crucial goals, making decisive assists, or showcasing exceptional defensive prowess.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have won the most man of the match awards in the Premier League so far this season.

(Stats courtesy: Whoscored.com)

#5 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 3 man of the match awards

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland has been in excellent goalscoring form for Manchester City. He has followed on from his spectacular debut campaign in the Premier League in impressive fashion so far this term. Haaland has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 15 league appearances.

His goals have once again been crucial to City and there's no denying the fact that he adds a cutting edge to their game in the attacking third. Haaland has picked up three man of the match awards in the Premier League so far this season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 4 man of the match awards

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been playing like a man possessed in the 2023-24 Premier League season. He has found a way to impact almost every single match he has played in. Salah is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the league, having netted 11 times in 16 appearances so far this term.

The iconic Egyptian winger has also racked up seven assists. That's 18 goal contributions in 16 appearances and the 32-year-old continues to be the Reds' main man in attack. Salah has won four man of the match awards in the Premier League so far this season.

#3 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) - 4 man of the match awards

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Jeremy Doku has proven to be a wonderful addition to Manchester City's attack. The Belgian winger arrived from Stade Rennais for a sum of €60 million this summer and the early signs have been very promising.

Doku has been a wiry presence in the final third for City and his pace, dribbling skills and ball delivery have added new dimension to their attack. His ability to take defenders on and beat them is nearly unrivalled in the league this season.

Doku has scored two goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for City so far this term. He has picked up four man of the match awards as well.

#2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 4 man of the match awards

Britain Soccer Premier League

Manchester United have been the most puzzling team of the 2023-24 season so far. They are ridiculously inconsistent. With some key players getting injured in the early stages of the new season, the Red Devils have constantly oscillated between decent and outright awful.

But their captain Bruno Fernandes continues to be the glue that holds them together by virtue of his creativity and work ethic. The Portuguese midfield maestro has scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances.

He would have had way more if United's attackers would put away half the chances he creates. Fernandes has won four man of the match awards in the Premier League so far this term.

#1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 5 man of the match awards

Britain Soccer Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of the best right-wingers in the world right now. He is one of the most technically gifted attackers around and has been a lynchpin in attack for Arsenal in recent seasons. Saka has arguably been their most consistent performer this season.

He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this term. The Englishman has also picked up five man of the match awards in the English top flight this season.