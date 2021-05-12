5 players who have won the most man of the match awards this season

The number of man-of-the-match awards a player earns over the course of a season can be a good measure of how good he is.

There has been a lot of debate over who is currently the best footballer in the world. The number of man-of-the-match awards a player has received over the course of the season ought to be one of the criteria if it isn't already.

The most prestigious individual honours like the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Player of the Year Awards give a lot of importance to major trophies won and because of this, a lot of good players who represent smaller teams can get overlooked.

Players should also be judged on the basis of how many games he has individually influenced and the man-of-the-match awards are a good indicator of that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most man-of-the-match awards this season.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 10

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has had yet another incredible season at individual level and his form has been crucial to Napoli's resurgence in Serie A this season.

Napoli looked set to miss out on a Champions League spot halfway through the season, but after having lost just one of their last 14 matches,.they are sitting second in the Serie A table.

Lorenzo Insigne has been their best player this season and the winger has scored eighteen goals and provided seven assists in Serie A this season.

The Italian international has won 10 man-of-the-match awards and has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last ten appearances, making him one of the most in-form players in Serie A.

#4 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 11

Villarreal centre-forward Gerard Moreno has grown in reputation as one of the best strikers in Spain. Though Villarreal are seventh in the La Liga table, they could yet qualify for the UEFA Champions League if they win the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Moreno has been a force to be reckoned with in both La Liga and the Europa League this season. The 29-year-old has scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances in the Spanish top-flight this season.

He has been Villarreal's standout performer and has enjoyed his best season yet in terms of goalscoring. Moreno has won the man-of-the-match awards 11 times in La Liga this term.

