5 players who have won the most number of Champions League trophies

In club football, the UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious competition. The competition brings all of the best players from all over the world to compete and try to prove their superiority on the biggest stage.

For many players, winning the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate goal of their careers and they move to teams that can help them achieve this goal.

The Champions League is Europe's Premier Club Competition

Real Madrid have won the competition more times than any other team in history, with AC Milan and Liverpool among the most successful teams in the history of the competition. Players from these teams have enjoyed great success in the competition, winning it more times than most of their peers.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Real Madrid are the first team to field a starting XI for a UEFA Champions League final with as many as four players having made 100+ appearances in the competition (Benzema, Kroos, Modric and Alaba). DNA. #UCLfinal 4 - Real Madrid are the first team to field a starting XI for a UEFA Champions League final with as many as four players having made 100+ appearances in the competition (Benzema, Kroos, Modric and Alaba). DNA. #UCLfinal https://t.co/qj8mCmGpW6

Without further ado, here is a list of five players with the most Champions League titles.

#5 Dani Carvajal (5 titles)

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale

Dani Carvajal was an important member of the all-conquering Real Madrid side that won three consecutive Champions League titles. The Spanish defender has remained an integral player for Los Blancos ever since.

Carvajal has won the competition four times in his career, all with Real Madrid. He won his first title in 2014 when his side defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final. His second title came in 2016 against the same opponents, with this third and fourth coming in the next two years. His fifth title came in 2022 as his side defeated Liverpool 1-0.

Carvajal has featured in all of his side's Champions League triumphs during his time at the club. The 30-year-old is part of a select few players to have won the competition in three successive seasons.

#4 Marcelo (5 titles)

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid captain Marcelo is in his last season with the club, ending a 15-year association with Los Blancos. The Brazilian defender has been with the club through its highs and lows and has won the Champions League five times with the club.

Marcelo played in his first Champions League final with Real Madrid in 2014, helping the side to a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid with a goal in extra-time. The 33-year-old played in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals, starring as Los Blancos won each time. He did not feature in the final in 2022.

Marcelo is the club's most decorated player ever, with 25 titles to his name in his time at the club. The Brazilian left-back lost his starting shirt this season to Ferland Mendy, with the Frenchman proving to be a good replacement for him.

#3 Luka Modric (5 titles)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two

Diminutive midfielder Luka Modric has enjoyed one of his most impressive seasons for Real Madrid, particularly in the Champions League. The 36-year-old Croatian has helped the side overturn several hopeless situations with his guile and craft. Now in his 10th year as a Real Madrid player, he has won the competition on five occasions.

Modric has featured in all five finals involving Real Madrid since his arrival at the club in 2012. He won the Champions League title with the club in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

His displays at the heart of his team's midfield have earned him great acclaim from football fans all over the world. His performances in the 2018 edition of the competition contributed greatly to his Ballon d'Or win in the same year.

Modric is a generational midfielder whose qualities are evident for every football fan to see. The Croatian midfielder is the only player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or since 2009, and that is an achievement on its own.

#2 Karim Benzema (5 titles)

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's stand-in captain for the majority of the season and he has led by example in all of his games. The Frenchman scored consecutive hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League this season, becoming the oldest player to do so. He has won the competition five times already, featuring in each of the finals.

Benzema was on the team that defeated Atletico Madrid to win the competition in 2014. He was also the starting striker in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions of the competition for Los Blancos as they claimed a three-peat. The striker scored in the 3-1 win against Liverpool in the 2018 final. He also featured from the start in the 2022 final against Liverpool, captaining his side to a 1-0 win.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



"𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫."



Top scorer Karim Benzema inspiring Real Madrid this season



@Benzema | #UCLfinal "𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐈 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭.""𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫."Top scorer Karim Benzema inspiring Real Madrid this season "𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐈 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭.""𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫."🇫🇷 Top scorer Karim Benzema inspiring Real Madrid this season ⚽️@Benzema | #UCLfinal https://t.co/SuIEKEnsWC

Benzema is the most decorated Frenchman in the history of the competition and is also the competition's third-highest scorer of all time. The 34-year-old striker is the front-runner for this year's Ballon d'Or and will likely claim the award.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (5 titles)

Real Madrid v Liverpool - 2018 UCL Final

Cristiano Ronaldo really is Mr. Champions League. The Portuguese superstar has dominated the competition like no player before him ever has. He has won the competition five times and was the first player to do so in the Champions League era.

Ronaldo picked up his first title in 2008 with Manchester United when his side defeated Chelsea on penalties. He scored in regulation time in the game for the Red Devils. His second, third, fourth and fifth titles came in Real Madrid white in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. He scored in the 2014 and 2017 finals and converted the winning kick in the shootout in the 2016 final.

Ronaldo holds most of the records in the competition, including having scored the greatest number of goals and playing the greatest number of games in the competition. The Portuguese forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times and is one of the greatest footballers ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nived Zenith