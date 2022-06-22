5 players who have won most points for their club in Premier League since 2016/17 as Mane leaves Liverpool

The Premier League will no longer host the brilliance of Liverpool's Sadio Mane next season as the Senegalese ace sealed a move to Bayern Munich on June 22.

The African star won everything there was to win on the domestic front with the Reds and is vying for a new challenge. Although the Merseyside club have already signed a replacement in the form of Darwin Nunez, Mane's departure is a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp & co.

Mane, while being a clinical finisher, was also one of the most clutch players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool. He scored many important goals for the Reds, earning crucial points as they challenged for the Premier League title.

The ability to turn a game on its head or change its complexion lies in the hands of very few players and even fewer make it count. Over the last six seasons, several players have come to the fore for their sides and have won crucial points for their respective clubs.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have won the most points for their club in the Premier League since the 2016-17 season.

#5 Jamie Vardy- 53 points won

Since Leicester City's promotion to the Premier League in 2014, Jamie Vardy has been a goalscoring machine for the Foxes. He has covered every blade of the grass to ensure that he gives his all to the side.

This was evident in his performances in their 2015-16 title-winning campaign. He scored 24 goals and assisted six more in 36 league appearances.

However, Vardy only got better after that as he more often that not turned up in the big games for Leicester. Despite being 35, he has not lost a lot of pace, courtesy of which, he continues to produce high intensity performances for the Brendan Rodgers-led side. In doing so, he has scored a lot of important goals, including some last-minute winners as well.

Since the 2016-17 campaign, Vardy has knocked in 104 goals in the English top flight, which have earned his side 53 points. The Englishman will be hoping to increase this tally till the day he decides to hang up his boots.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- 53 points won

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have left Arsenal in the January transfer window, but that doesn't take away from how important he was to the Gunners.

The Gabonese ace arrived at the Emirates from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and was off the mark almost immediately. Finding the back of the net came naturally to him and he did so on a consistent basis for the North London club.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 campaign with 22 goals, sharing it with Mane and Mohamed Salah.

He was also the club's top goal-scorer in the league in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season, both times with 22 goals.

Although he never managed to get Arsenal into the Champions League, Aubameyang scored when it mattered the most. Overall, the 68 goals he scored for the Gunners since the 2016-17 season helped his side win 53 points.

#3 Mohamed Salah- 62 points won

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best Premier League player since his arrival in 2017. The Egyptian recently picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals (shared with Son Heung-Min) as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the league title.

Jurgen Klopp's success in English football has been due to scintillating performances of his frontline. Salah has been an important part of the attacking trio of Mane and Roberto Firmino. His goal-scoring prowess, coupled with his dribbling skills, has resulted in 118 goals for the Reds in the league since the 2016-17 season.

The African winger is capable of causing shivers down the spine of the best defenders in the league. Salah is often the furthest man up the pitch and ends up scoring during counter-attacks, which has led to his side winning crucial games.

A one-man team at times, Salah has won his side 62 points over the last six seasons.

#2 Sadio Mane- 63 points won

From one Liverpool icon to another, Sadio Mane has given his all to Liverpool since joining the club in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Senegalese was not the finished product at Southampton but developed tremendously well under Klopp at Anfield. Mane's direct running, passing abilities and late runs into the box have been a treat for Liverpool fans over the last six years.

Many would argue that the African forward has been more crucial to Liverpool's success than any other player in the Klopp era. His nature of coming good towards the end of the campaign and performing against the big sides has been a huge feature of his game. Hence, it's no surprise that Mane's 90 Premier League goals for the Reds have earned the club 63 points in the last six seasons.

#1 Harry Kane- 75 points won

Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers in world football over the last eight years. He has performed wonderfully for Tottenham Hotspur during that period.

The England international has often been the main goalscoring output for Spurs over the years. Hence, it is no co-incidence that Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice since the 2016-17 campaign. He won in the 2016-17 season with 29 goals and in the 2020-21 season with 23 goals.

The centre-forward is currently the fourth highest goal-scorer in the Premier League era, with 183 strikes to his name. Over the last six years, he has scored several important goals which have been key to the club qualifying in the Champions League four times since 2016.

Kane has scored 134 goals in the last six seasons, earning 75 points for his side, thereby potraying Tottenham's dependence on their talisman.

