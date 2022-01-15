5 players who won possession most times inside the final third this season (2021-22)

The final third is the business end of the football pitch where the attacking players look to shine. Many teams look to maintain steady pressure on the opposition's defense in the final third.

Defenders have worked on their ball-playing aspects in the modern times, regardless of their position on the pitch. However, a tenacious forward can often capitalize on a defender's error, creating a goal-scoring opportunity.

Several top managers have emphasized the importance of pressing in a game. Although it may backfire if not executed properly, it has the potential to create a number of chances. This has worked wonders in the case of teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

We now take a look at the five players who have regained possession the most times in the final third.

#5 Kike Garcia - 20

Eibar v Getafe - La Liga

We start things off with Osasuna striker Kike Garcia. Kike spent the start of his career in the Spanish second division before moving to Middlesbrough in 2014. He then joined Eibar in 2016 where he spent five years. The 32-year-old joined Osasuna on a free transfer at the start of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

The Spaniard has three goals and two assists in 18 La Liga appearances. Although he hasn’t contributed immensely in terms of goalscoring, Kike’s work off the ball has been phenomenal. Eibar are known for their relentless pressing, and Kike has brought that aspect with him to Osasuna.

Kike has often been criticized for committing fouls, but that comes with his tenacious playstyle. Kike has won the ball 20 times in the final third this season. Since their promotion in 2019, Osasuna have struggled to finish above 10th in the La Liga and are currently 12th in the league.

#4 Thomas Müller - 20

FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich mainstay Thomas Muller is one of the best midfielders in Europe. Muller joined the Bayern youth team in 2000 and has never looked back. An engine in the Bavarians' midfield, Muller has tasted tremendous success during his career with the club.

Muller may be 32-year-old but still commits himself completely on the pitch. His work rate is just one aspect of his brilliant role in midfield. He has won back possession 20 times in the final third this season. The German is the leading assist provider across all leagues in Europe with 16 in 18 Bundesliga games.

Muller has won 10 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League trophies, six German Cups and seven Super Cups with Bayern. Muller’s link up play with striker Robert Lewandowski has once again set the stage for Bayern to win their 32nd Bundesliga title. Bayern are first in the league, six points clear of chasers Borussia Dortmund.

