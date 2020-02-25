5 players you didn't know once played for Liverpool FC

Conor Coady

Liverpool has improved considerably in the last few years, as they have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with under manager Jurgen Klopp. The aura of this Liverpool side is something their fans would probably never forget.

This Liverpool team are on the verge of providing what their fans have craved for thirty long years - their first league title of the Premier League era.

Every member of this great Liverpool side will be fondly remembered by the fans for years to come. However, The Reds have had some very forgettable sides over the past few years, with some players coming and departing relatively unnoticed.

Just like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, some of these players are shaping up their version of success stories in other leagues and for other clubs around Europe. In this article, we take a look at some players who once played for Liverpool.

#5 Danny Ward

Danny Ward

The Welsh goalkeeper spent six years on the books at Anfield from 2012-2018. In those six years, the Welshman only appeared 3 times for the club. Ward had loan spells with Morecambe, Aberdeen, and Huddersfield Town during his time with The Reds. He spent all his time with Liverpool well below the pecking order.

Alisson Becker's arrival in 2018 saw Danny Ward's stock fall even further as he was demoted from the third choice to the fourth-choice goalkeeper. As a result, he finally left for Leicester City for a fee of £12.5 million, but the towering Welshman hasn't particularly enjoyed a fruitful time with The Foxes as well, because he has only appeared 9 times for The Foxes so far.

#4 Danny Ings

Danny Ings

Danny Ings spent a few years in the Liverpool first-team setup, but the striker went underwhelmed throughout his time at the club. He scored just a total of 4 goals in his 25 appearances for The Reds.

Advertisement

After arriving from Bournemouth in the 2015 summer window for a fee of around £6.5 million, he struggled to nail down a starting berth.

The Englishman was loaned out to Southampton in the 2018-19 season where he impressed with his performances, and The Saints decided to make the deal permanent last summer. The 27-year old has been in fine goalscoring form so far, sitting fourth on the Premier League goalscoring chart this season at the time of writing.

#3 Conor Coady

Conor Coady

Although many don't know, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady is a Liverpool youth graduate. The English centre-back came through the ranks at Anfield and even spent two seasons in the Reds' first team.

Just like Danny Ings, Coady also struggled to break into the first XI, as he only appeared twice for the first team.

Conor Coady grew up supporting Liverpool, but failing to make the cut at Anfield, he joined Huddersfield town in 2014 after a loan spell with Sheffield United in 2013. The centre-back is now plying his trade for Premier League giant-killers Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also holds leadership duties for the club as captain.

#2 Daniele Padelli

Daniele Padelli

Liverpool signed Daniele Padelli in the 2006-07 season, as he joined the club on a 6-month loan deal from Sampdoria.

The Reds had an option to buy the Italian permanently, but he struggled to impress in his only outing for the club. Padelli endured a disappointing game as he conceded two goals in a disappointing draw for the Reds.

Padelli has spent most of his career in Italy, including spells at Udinese, Sampdoria, and Torino. Now on the books of Inter Milan, he serves as a backup to Samir Handanovic.

#1 Nuri Sahin

Nuri Sahin

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder once plied his trade for Liverpool in the Premier League, but just like every other player on this list, his chances at the club were few, as the Turk only made 12 appearances in his time at the club.

Nuri Sahin had joined the Reds on loan from Real Madrid but endured a difficult time in England. Sahin left Liverpool for German club Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2013 but joined permanently in 2014. The midfielder now plays in the German top-flight with Werder Bremen.