5 players you didn't know played for Arsenal

Carlos Vela

Playing for a big club like Arsenal is something that every player cherishes as the north London giants have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of the English league. Names like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp have donned the famous jersey for the Gunners and established themselves as legends in the process.

Unlike these names, some players have failed to leave a mark on the club and their stints at the English capital are quite easily forgotten by fans and the media. In this article, we take a look at five players who we didn't know played for Arsenal.

#1 Matthew Upson

Matthew Upson won a Premier League medal while playing for Arsenal

West Ham legend Matthew Upson incidentally made his first Premier League appearance for London rivals Arsenal. A product of Luton Town academy, arguably one of their greatest ever, Upson joined the north London giants in 1997 after making a single appearance for his boyhood club.

Brought into a team which consists of defensive stalwarts like Tony Adams, Martin Keown, and Steve Bould, Upson found it hard to break into the team. The defender was also not helped by his injury problems as he made just 8 appearances for the Gunners all season.

An ACL injury in 1999 further dented his chances of breaking into the first-team as he lost a year of his career. The next three seasons saw the defender being loaned out to different clubs before Birmingham City secured his signing in 2003.

Four seasons with Birmingham was followed by a move back to London to join West Ham United. Following his five-year-stint at Upton Park, Upson made a switch to Stoke City which was followed by moves to Brighton Hove & Albion, Leicester City and finally Milton Keynes Dons. The defender hung up his boots in 2016 after making 7 appearances for the Dons.

A technically gifted defender, Upson made just 57 appearances for the Gunners despite being at Highbury for six seasons.

