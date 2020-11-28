5 players who you didn't know played for Juventus

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football and one of the most illustrious ones in the rich history of the game.

The Bianconeri have won a record 36 Serie A titles, and have won nine of them in as many consecutive seasons since 2011-12. Juventus have also won 13 Coppa Italia and eight Supercoppa Italiana titles, the most by any club in either competition.

They have also been successful in the continent, as their trophy haul also includes two UEFA Champions League titles among other domestic and continental honours.

5 players you didn't know played for Juventus

Considering their pedigree in domestic competitions and Europe, some of the finest players in the sport have turned up for Juventus over the years. Michel Platini, Michael Laudrup, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the few players in this regard.

However, there have been a few other players who did not have as successful spells at Juventus as they had elsewhere. On that note, let us take a look at five such players, in no particular order, who once turned up for Juventus.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed success at a bevy of top clubs in Europe during his illustrious career. One such club happens to be Juventus, whom he played for two years in the mid 2000s after arriving from Ajax.

During his short but eventful stint in Turin, the 39-year-old scored only 26 times in 92 games in all competitions. Nevertheless, he won two Serie A titles at Juventus, but both were rescinded after the club got implicated in the infamous Calciopoli scandal and were relegated to Serie B at the end of the 2005-06 season.

Juventus wanted Ibrahimovic to stay back, but the player and his agent were apparently adamant on moving on, with the then 25-year-old striker eventually joining Inter Milan.

Now in his third stint in the Serie A, second with AC Milan, Ibrahimovic has belied his years to top the league's scoring charts with ten goals and help the Rossoneri to the top of the pile.

#4 Filippo Inzaghi

Widely regarded as one of the finest Italian strikers ever, Filippo Inzaghi's four-season stint at Juventus from 1997 to 2001 is largely forgotten as the player went on to enjoy a long and illustrious spell at AC Milan after leaving Turin.

Nevertheless, during his time at Juventus, Inzaghi did what he did best - score goals by being at the right place at the right time.

The 47-year-old Benvenuto manager netted an impressive 89 times in 165 games in all competitions for the club, helping Juventus to the Serie A title in his first season in Turin.