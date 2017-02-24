5 players you didn't know played with Lionel Messi

Since making his debut Messi has been at the heart of everything Barcelona achieved and has played with numerous quality players.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 09:17 IST

Messi played with a host of superstars at Barcelona

Many consider Lionel Messi as the best player ever to grace the football pitch. The Argentine magician boasts the most number of Ballon d’Or trophies in the history of football. Even the biggest critic of the Barcelona talisman will have to admit that Messi is one of the most talented players football has ever seen.

The Argentine has been a one-club man having joined Barcelona’s youth academy in 2001 at a very young age and made his debut for the Blaugrana in 2003 when he was just 16 years, four months, and 23 days old. Since then, he has created record after record and is still going strong.

During his career, Messi has played with a host of world-class players like Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Suarez, and Neymar.

However, there are some players who have shared the pitch with the Argentine superstar who will surprise you.

#1 Maxi Lopez

Maxi Lopez was at Barcelona for two years between 2005 and 2007

Argentine forward Maxi Lopez, who now plays for Serie A side Torino, has the experience of playing alongside his countryman Lionel Messi. The two never teamed up for the Argentine national team but played alongside each other at Barcelona, however, for not a long period.

Lopez joined Barcelona from River Plate in 2005 and left the club in 2007 and could never live up to the expectations at Camp Nou.

He played just 19 games for the Catalan giants in two years and scored just one goal, and set up three for his teammates. When Lopez was at Camp Nou, Messi was a bright young player with plenty of potential and was slowly making it to the first-team.