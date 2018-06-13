Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 play-makers Barcelona should target ahead of next season

La Blaugrana would restore their aura of invincibility if they manage to poach one of these four stars.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Feature 13 Jun 2018, 12:50 IST
12.90K

Related image
Barcelona need to revamp their midfield

When we consider the statistics on paper, the 2017-18 season appears to be quite successful after La Blaugrana lifted La Liga and the Copa Del Rey titles. A domestic double after the departure of a world-class player like Neymar is worth appreciating, especially after knowing how his replacement Ousmane Dembele failed to have an impact due to constant injuries.

Anyone with a fine eye for detail would know that the squad quality over the years has been degrading, though. Add to this the fact that a lack of squad depth saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Barcelona's midfield has been the lynchpin behind their attractive style of play, however, with a number of their players under-performing in the midfield area, it's high time for the Catalans to have a major overhaul in the midfield.

Here are 4 playmakers that can help the Blaugrana regain their aura of invincibility and fight off Real Madrid's domination in Europe.

#4 Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio during the Serie A football...
Luis Alberto has resuscitated his career at Lazio.

Luis Alberto's nightmarish Liverpool days seem ages ago; the Spaniard left the English club after an unsuccessful spell to resuscitate his career at Lazio in 2016 and it's safe to say he hasn't disappointed.

Functioning as a number ten for the Biancocelesti, he has registered 19 assists and 12 goals in all competitions.

Also, he has created 89 chances in Europe this season, proving that he has the required vision for setting up goals. The Spaniard has managed to make 2.3 key passes per game and is also an efficient distributor of long balls, making 2.6 long passes per game. He is also an able crosser, having made 1.8 crosses per game.

Luis Alberto's signing would definitely be an upgrade over Andre Gomes, who has failed to impress for Barcelona.

The Catalan club was rumoured to be considering a move for their ex-Barcelona B player. Looking at his performances, it's safe to say he is ready enough to handle the pressure of playing for an elite club.

