Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal's attacking line in Euro 2024. The 39-year-old is set to play his record-extending sixth European championship this year.

He is currently the leading scorer in the history of the tournament with 14 goals. The talismanic forward will look to deliver for his side yet again. He won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

However, Portugal have other superstar names in their ranks as well. There are players who can have an even bigger impact than Cristiano Ronaldo. In this listicle, we rank the five players who can do so.

5 Portugal players who can have a bigger impact than Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

#1. Bruno Fernandes

Portugal's creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes is an asset for any team in the world. He was in stellar form for a struggling Manchester United side in 2023-24. Fernandes finished the season with 15 goals and 13 assists from 48 matches.

Fernandes showed his quality in the recent friendly against Finland, scoring two goals after coming on as a substitute. He is an experienced player at the international level with 22 goals and 19 assists from 65 matches.

Fernandes also had an impressive Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 10 matches. He is expected to be a regular starter in the Euros.

Fernandes dictates Portugal from the middle of the park. Apart from setting up chances, he can also find the back of the net. He is an important player for Roberto Martinez's side and could have an even bigger impact than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#2. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2023-24. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances across competitions in 2023-24.

Silva often comes up with mazy runs in Portugal's right-hand sides. He can send crosses in, build up play, and also possesses a wand of a left foot. Silva is no slouch in front of the goal.

He is one of Portugal's best players and has so far scored 11 goals and provided 29 assists in 88 appearances. Silva scored thrice and provided four assists in nine games during the qualifiers.

Silva is expected to be an important puzzle of Roberto Martinez's side. He will be crucial to making Cristiano Ronaldo and other attackers tick.

#3. Vitinha

Vitinha is slowly proving why he is considered such a top talent. The 24-year-old enjoyed a great season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He scored nine goals and provided five assists in 46 appearances.

Vitinha can operate in tight pockets of spaces. He can create chances and also possesses a cannon of a right foot. His long-range shooting can't be ignored and Vitinha also makes menacing runs into the area.

He has so far made 16 appearances for Portugal, including six during the qualifiers. Vitinha was named in the UEFA Champions League team of the season. He can become an important part of the Euro side.

While Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo are common threats, Vitinha could take the shine away from the superstars.

#4. Ruben Dias

Portugal possess a plethora of attacking talents. However, it's hard to ignore the backline, as defense often wins tournaments. Fortunately for Roberto Martinez, he has a solid centre-back in Ruben Dias.

Dias has several partner options. Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Pepe, and more are also in the squad. Dias, however, is expected to be a mainstay in the backline.

Dias has so far made 55 appearances for Portugal. He played nine of Portugal's 10 qualifying games. He is a reliable presence at the back and the 27-year-old's form will be crucial to Cristiano Ronaldo and company's success.

Dias also possesses aerial prowess and could be another problem from set-piece situations apart from Cristiano Ronaldo. He could very well become the talisman of the tournament at Euro 20224. Portugal fans will hope that the Manchester City superstar can showcase his best form.

#5. Diogo Jota

When it comes to clinical finishing, very few in the world are as good as Diogo Jota. The Liverpool forward has a keen eye for goal. He scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances for the Merseysiders in 2023-24.

Jota was part of Portugal's Euro squad in 2021. He is experienced at the international level as well, with 13 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances for Portugal.

Jota scored twice and set up two goals in seven qualifying games. He knows his way around goal and makes good runs into spaces. While defenders are usually busy marking Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota could find himself free, wreaking havoc on the opposition as a result.