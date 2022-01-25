5 Portuguese stars who can ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

After a disappointing Round of 16 exit at last year's Euro 2020, things went from bad to worse in the international arena for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite boasting one of the most star-studded squads in the world, Fernando Santos' side failed to secure direct qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In their final qualification game, A Selecao suffered a shock defeat to Serbia, who finished unbeaten, and are heading to Qatar at Portugal's expense. Ronaldo and co. must now navigate the tricky playoffs if they are to seal their passage to this year's showpiece event.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo face a tough battle to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Unfortunately for the Euro 2016 winners, they have been drawn alongside Euro 2020 champions Italy. The Azzurri were unlucky to miss out on a direct berth at the upcoming World Cup despite finishing with the joint-best defensive record among all European nations. That means only one of these two powerhouses will make the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, before turning their attention to Roberto Mancini's side, Portugal must get past Turkey in the playoff semi-finals. While Italy have been handed a more favourable draw against North Macedonia, Fernando Santos' men will face a Turkish side led by the likes of Burak Yilmaz and Caglar Soyuncu.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show for Portugal at Euro 2020, finishing with five goals in four games and the Golden Boot award. However, the Manchester United man, who will soon be 37, can no longer single-handedly drag A Selecao to the World Cup, like he did in the 2013 qualifying playoffs against Sweden.

On that note, here are five players who must step up for Fernando Santos ahead of their vital semi-final against Turkey on March 24.

#5 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva (right) and Kylian Mbappe of France.

Manchester City wide man Bernando Silva was a huge disappointment at Euro 2020, failing to register a goal or an assist in four games. The midfielder endured an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign for the Cityzens as well, scoring five goals and providing nine assists across competitions.

Silva, though, is back to his dazzling best in 2021-22, and has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. He is on course to surpass his last season tally of 26 league appearances, having already scored eight goals across competitions thus far.

Operating on the right, Silva will fancy his chances against Turkey's shaky defence. The midfielder appeared too passive at Euro 2020, so he must look to be more direct if his country is to progress to the World Cup finals.

#4 Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota (#21) in action at Euro 2020

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota had a mixed showing at Euro 2020. Although he scored a goal and assisted another, the forward was guilty of spurning a few gilt-edged chances too. He also invited the ire of Cristiano Ronaldo after failing to find his captain in good positions, instead going for goal himself.

Jota, though, is enjoying an excellent 2021-22 campaign for the Liverpool. He already has ten strikes in 21 league appearances, and a total of 14 goals across competitions. He has already surpassed his tally of 13 goals from last season, despite playing fewer games so far this campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Despite only playing two games at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool, Diogo Jota is already the Reds' leading scorer at the stadium with four goals. Patch. 4 - Despite only playing two games at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool, Diogo Jota is already the Reds' leading scorer at the stadium with four goals. Patch. https://t.co/o2vE28wFdw

With the likes of Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu set to start at centre-back for Turkey, Jota will need to offer support to Ronaldo up front. The Portugal captain often commands extra attention and focus from defenders. That could allow Jota to get into good positions unnoticed and pounce on any loose balls.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav