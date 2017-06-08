5 positions Chelsea really need to strengthen this summer

Premier League champions Chelsea need to strengthen a few areas to challenge in the UEFA Champions League.

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 21:33 IST

Manager Antonio Conte did a terrific job in his debut season

A successful 2016/17 Premier League campaign, which saw Chelsea sit atop the table for the majority of the season, ended in title victory – but defeat in the FA Cup final to Arsenal besmirched their honour enough to ask: where do Chelsea need to strengthen this season?

Manager Antonio Conte did a terrific job in his debut season at the helm of the Pensioners in English football, but one can be sure that club owner Roman Abramovich will want to see his club making waves in Europe in 2017/18.

So, let’s examine exactly where Conte needs to strengthen and which players could transform them into continental champions as well as domestic kings again.

#1 Striker – Romelu Lukaku?

Having netted 25 league goals last term, Lukaku has the necessary clinical finish

Diego Costa scored 20 league strikes last season, which placed him fourth on the charts, behind Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane. That’s not a bad haul for a world-class striker, but Chelsea fans will probably have expected more considering he didn’t have European football to distract him.

Lukaku has already decided his future, meaning a move away from Everton is on the cards, and Chelsea look like a very suitable destination.

The towering, skilful Belgian centre-forward did not have a happy time during his last spell with the Blues, but with Diego Costa having been told he is ‘no longer wanted’ by the club, Lukaku would become the team’s no.1 striker.

Having netted 25 league goals last term, Lukaku has the necessary clinical finish, plus his physical strength, natural height and excellent close control make him an ideal replacement for the equally domineering Costa.

The Belgium international’s hold-up play, ability to create chances for team-mates (as attested to by his seven league assists) and his overall confident style would make him the perfect addition to a club looking to dominate across all four fronts next campaign.

His price tag of around £80 million is not cheap, but the classy forward should be worth every penny as he makes a triumphant return to Stamford Bridge.