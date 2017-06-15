5 positions Liverpool need to strengthen this summer

Liverpool need to go for quality rather than quantity and fortify these positions this summer.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 19:41 IST

A busy summer ahead, Jurgen?

"If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title," said Jurgen Klopp, speaking at his first press conference since taking over at Liverpool. Nearly two years into his reign, two cup finals and a top four finish later, it is fair to say he has a much better idea of the enormous challenge that lies ahead of him.

Although blessed with an array of attacking talent, Liverpool's squad ultimately fell short in the 2016-17 Premier League title race. A thin squad severely stretched by injuries, a defensive record that ensured even two-goal leads may not be enough to see out games, a wretched run of form that proved too costly...it was a relief when the season was eventually salvaged by a top four finish on the final day.

But for next season, it is clear that a sustained title challenge and a prolonged European run would be the bare minimum expected of Klopp's men. Mistakes and deficiencies that plagued the previous season should be addressed; astute dealings in the transfer market are imperative to set the tone for a successful season.

Here are 5 positions Liverpool need to strengthen this summer:

#5 Centre-back

Van Dijk could yet make a surprise move to Liverpool despite the club’s statement

Mooted as Liverpool's number one transfer target this summer, the Virgil van Dijk saga continues to roll on. Having issued a public apology to Southampton for allegedly tapping up their player behind their back, it seemed the deal was dead in the water; but recent press reports suggest Southampton might decide against keeping an unhappy player in the squad.

Whether it is van Dijk or other rumoured targets like Michael Keane, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, it is clear Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back this summer. With good reason too – Sakho's impending departure and Lucas' departure will leave the squad paper thin on centre-backs.

Having conceded 50 or more goals in three of the last four seasons, Liverpool need a quality centre-back to plug their set piece woes and vulnerability to counter attacks.