5 Possible Contenders for the Premier League’s Golden Boot

The Golden Boot was shared among three players last season

Four games in and the battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot is already looking too close to call.

The number of potential 20+ goalscorers has increased following the completion of transfer activities. Due to the evolution of modern football, that list of potential Golden Boot winners is not limited to strikers as wingers are now seen as important goal outlets (thanks in no part to the trailblazers; Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi).

It is also not just limited to the big teams only. For instance, it can be argued that West Ham's frontline is almost as good as that of Manchester United. Everton's frontline minus Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun & Omar Niasse looks like it could also match/exceed the output of the attackers at Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, the contest for the Golden Boot was fierce. Three players; Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all finished as joint top scorers with 22 goals each.

This feat could be repeated this season going by the goalscoring tallies already racked up. Here is a look at 5 of the leading candidates for the prestigious title this season:

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling has started the season like a house on fire

Raheem Sterling's evolution under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola has been one of the most fascinating in recent times.

He has gone from precocious and inconsistent to one of the best wingers in the world and a leader for both club and country.

Despite Guardiola's well-known desire to always keep his team fresh by rotating, Sterling is one of the few players to have earned the Spaniard's confidence to start every match (alongside the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker).

The England international's pace, directness, dribbling ability and intelligence in getting into goalscoring positions has helped him increase his goal tally season on season since the Catalan manager showed up in Manchester.

He has already hit 5 goals this season in just 4 matches and looks set to play a starring role in Manchester City's desire to three-peat the Premier League title.

