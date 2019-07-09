5 Possible Departures For Barcelona In The Upcoming Season

Griezmann's move to Barcelona is taking longer than expected

FC Barelona endured a tough season last time around towards the end of the campaign as they got knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals in horrendous fashion, blowing a 3-0 lead in the 2nd leg and also lost the final of the Copa del Rey 2-1 to Valencia.

With the arrival of Frenkie de Jong who was signed in January has been the only arrival thus far, apart from Norberto Neto who was signed from Valencia as a replacement for Cillissen who went the other way. The rumoured deal for Antoine Griezmann has not been completed yet, the fans are impatient for impending arrivals of players.

With that, surely Barcelona should be looking to offload some players in order to comply with the financial fair play rules. So let's take a look at some of the players who are likely to leave the club.

#5 Rafinha Alcantara

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Rafinha Alcantara has been struggling to get himself minutes at Barcelona due to his fitness issues and this has made the club lose confidence in him as they have went and signed Frenkie De Jong and Arthur who are expected to take the mantle in the future of the club.

After his loan spell with Inter towards the end of the 17/18 campaign and Valverde decided to trust him and kept him for this season. he started the season well, getting regular minutes and also started the game against Real Madrid which Barcelona won 5-1. But since, he has got injured and has been sidelined ever since.

It may be time for him to leave the club and find a club club where he could get regular minutes to revive his career. Despite being only 26, he can get a fresh start and show what he is capable of. With clubs like Valencia linked with the Brazilian international, it may not be the worst to move to the Mestalla come summer

