×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 possible destinations as Gareth Bale heads for Real Madrid exit

Mark Pitman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    24 Apr 2019, 16:35 IST

Gareth Bale finally appears set to leave Real Madrid this summer
Gareth Bale finally appears set to leave Real Madrid this summer

The future of Gareth Bale has been the subject of some pretty intense media speculation since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu back in the summer of 2013. Despite the constant reports of his impending departure, he has played a key role in a era of European dominance for Los Blancos, but it now appears that after six years at the club his time has come to an end.

But this does not mean that his career is at an end, or that he is even in decline. He is still yet to turn 30. Injuries have had a significant impact on his influence in recent times, but there is an argument over how Real Madrid have protected and treated the player they once paid a world record fee for.

Zinedine Zidane benefited from a fully-fit Bale in his first stint as manager, but the factious relationship that came to public head following the UEFA Champions League success of 2018 appears to be a bridge beyond repair. Zidane appreciates how influential Bale has the potential to be, but appears likely to replace the Welsh talisman in the summer and start a cycle of high-profile European transfers in the process.

As a player who has relied on his pace as a key strength, the constant injuries have prevented Bale from producing the sort of performances that prompted Real Madrid to invest so much money into his services in the first place. Wales manager Ryan Giggs had to adapt his game in the latter years of his career to combat his growing injury problems, but Bale does not have the technical range to follow the same path.

So, with his future now likely to be away from the Spanish capital, here are five possible destinations where Bale could find himself very soon.

#5 - A Return to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino could bring the best out of Gareth Bale
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino could bring the best out of Gareth Bale

This is the start of an exiting new era for Tottenham Hotspur as their new stadium moves the club closer to their top six rivals. In manager Mauricio Pochettino, the club boast one of the most highly-rated coaches in the world game, and their increasing revenue streams dictate an exciting future may just be around the corner for the north London club.

Bale knows all about Spurs and he would be warmly welcomed back to the club by the fans. It was during his previous time at the club that he came to prominence with his performances in the UEFA Champions League, and if it had not been for the allure of joining a club as big as Real Madrid, he may never have left White Hart Lane to begin with.

Together with their impressive new stadium, Spurs also have one of the best-equipped training facilities in Europe, and the care that Bale would receive in terms of injury prevention and treatment would embarrass Real Madrid. He is a finely-tuned athlete that requires the very best care in order to play at the very best of his ability. Spurs can provide this.

Moving back to London would also be an attractive option for Bale's young family. Language would no longer be an issue, and a short journey back to Cardiff would bring him and his wife closer to their wider family and friends too. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy remains prudent in his financial management of the club, and sanctioning such an investment on a player like Bale could prove to be the stumbling block.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale
Advertisement
Real Madrid: 3 teams that Gareth Bale could go to this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United or Tottenham could be better for Gareth Bale, says former Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale set to be made available for £5 Million loan move
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale is finished at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Can Replace Gareth Bale At Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Star player told he has no future at the club
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's talisman?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make stunning €50M + Gareth Bale bid, Barcelona to sell 5 players and more LaLiga news: 1 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT HUE EIB
2 - 0
 Huesca vs Eibar
FT REA GIR
1 - 0
 Real Valladolid vs Girona
FT DEP BAR
0 - 2
 Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona
Today ATL VAL 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEG ATH 12:00 AM Leganés vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow ESP CEL 12:00 AM Espanyol vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow LEV REA 01:00 AM Levante vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SEV RAY 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Apr REA VIL 12:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
26 Apr GET REA 01:00 AM Getafe vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us